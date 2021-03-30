STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Hockey Karnataka shocked as turf in Kodagu gets FIH nod despite lacking basic facilities

Dr Subbaiah AB, secretary of Hockey Karnataka and member of the selection committee of Hockey India, expressed disbelief over the grant of FIH certification to the turf without completion of the work

Published: 30th March 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

While the synthetic turf has been neatly laid out at the arena, all the other facilities are pending (Photo | Express)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The synthetic hockey turf in Somwarpet of Kodagu district has received FIH certification and been declared fit as per international standards. While this was welcomed by hockey players across the country, who tweeted words of appreciation, the FIH certification has shocked Hockey Karnataka, the sport's governing body in the state.

The synthetic hockey turf was sanctioned in Somwarpet in 2013 and the final funds allocated for the turf stand at Rs 4.15 crore. The turf had to be certified after the completion of all the work and the field had to meet international synthetic hockey turf requirements to avail the FIH certification. The certificate vouches for the scientific construction, performance and player welfare requirements.

However, the FIH certification has been issued even as work on the turf remains incomplete. While the synthetic turf has been neatly laid out at the arena, all the other facilities are pending. The turf requires a proper water connection and sprinkler facility.

Pipelines, drainage system, water storage system, borewell and basic facilities required by players all stand incomplete, with work in this regard having been stopped by the concerned private contractor. Yet, the FIH certification for the turf was granted on March 24.

Dr Subbaiah AB, secretary of Hockey Karnataka and member of the selection committee of Hockey India, expressed disbelief over the grant of FIH certification for the incomplete turf. “I am shocked that the turf has received FIH certification without the completion of the work. Certification is usually granted following an exhibition match and following proper testing process of ball movement. Further, it cannot be certified without a proper water facility.”

He confirmed that he has written to Shalini Rajnish, the additional chief secretary of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), about the faulty procedure followed by the engineer of the department in getting FIH certification for the Somwarpet hockey turf. He also assured that he would alert the DYES Commissioner in this regard.

Meanwhile, an official from the DYES stated that the department will not release the pending funds for the project until work on the turf was completed. He added that the department is not responsible for issuing the FIH certificate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Hockey Somwarpet
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp