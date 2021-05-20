STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAI to provide insurance cover to 13000 athletes, coaches and support staff

Published: 20th May 2021

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to widen the medical and accident insurance cover of athletes, coaches and support staff from this year. More than 13,000 athletes and coaches will benefit from the initiative.

Talking about the development, sports minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We want to ensure that all our athletes and contractual staff have health cover during these difficult times and even afterwards. They are our national assets."

According to a statement issued by SAI, insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to all national campers, probable national campers, Khelo India athletes and junior campers training at centres of excellence. It also includes Rs 25 lakh cover for accident or death.

Earlier, athletes and their selected coaches used to have insurance cover for the duration of the national camp. With the addition of the new feature in the scheme, they will now have the insurance cover throughout the year. Contractual coaches and staff, who were not covered earlier, were also included as beneficiaries in the fresh scheme.  

"Through this initiative, we are ensuring that all national-level athletes have insurance cover not just during the national camps but throughout the year. We have significantly raised the insurance cover for Khelo India scholar and junior athletes up to Rs 5 lakh per athlete each year," Rijiju said.

The policy will come into effect irrespective of the dates of a national camp and even if such camps have not been in operation in some disciplines so far this year.

The SAI has requested national sports federations to identify the athletes and support staff for inclusion in the insurance scheme. The data of those covered under this insurance scheme will be stored in the National Sports Repository System to create a transparent, easy-to-access process that can be monitored regularly.

Applications invited for National Sports Awards

The sports ministry on Thursday invited nominations/applications of eligible athletes, coaches, universities and entities for the National Sports Awards 2021. 

"In view of the current pandemic situation, the nominations for the National Sports Awards will be accepted online this year. Last year, the sports ministry had for the first time allowed for self-nomination of applicants in view of the pandemic. This year too, self-nomination will be allowed. National Sports Federations will also nominate athletes for the top honours," said a statement.

As many as 74 recipients were bestowed with the honour in 2020. The year also saw the prize money for all the awards being increased significantly, with the Khel Ratna awardees now being awarded Rs 25 lakh, Arjuna awardees Rs 15 lakh, Dronacharya (Lifetime) Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand Awardees being awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

