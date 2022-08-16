Home Sport

Praggnanandhaa beats world's top junior player Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess 

The 17-year-old, who was part of the bronze medal-winning India 'B' team at the recent chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai, opened with a win in the first of the four-game match.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MIAMI: Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday opened his campaign in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, with a 2.5-1.5 win over the world's top junior player Alireza Firouzja.

The 17-year-old, who was part of the bronze medal-winning India 'B' team at the recent chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai, opened with a win in the first of the four-game match.

He lost the second game before winning the third and drawing the fourth to beat Firouzja in the first round match on Tuesday.

The Indian GM picked up three points for beating the highly-rated Firouzja and faces Dutch No.1 Anish Giri in the second round.

Meanwhile, world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway stormed to a 3-1 win over Giri.

In other matches in the first round, Poland's Jan-Krzyztof Duda beat Hans Nieman 3-0 while Lev Aronian defeated China's Le Liem 2.5-1.5.

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour.

There is USD 7,500 at stake for each match won at the event. Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tie-breaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess Praggnanandhaa FTX Crypto Cup Alireza Firouzja
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp