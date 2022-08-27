Golfer Manu aspires to be a regular on Asian Tour  

The Gandas story merits focus because among the field, he is a relatively new face in the winner's circle. He turned pro in 2015 but had to wait for his first win till 2021 (Golconda Masters in Telangana, September 2021). Since then, he has won three times, all of it coming in 2022. In terms of titles, he's the winningest player currently. He also stands out because of his consistency. Of the nine tournaments, he has won three, finished in the top five two other times and made the cut on all occasions. No wonder that he's third on the PGTI's Order of Merit list.
But why did it take a few years for him to crack the code? He explained. "Coming into it (after becoming a professional), I expected too much of myself so I pushed too hard. So, I just started to back off for a bit and let the process do its thing." However, there is no one tournament that led him to believe he belonged at this level. "Even in the not so good years, I used to appear on the leaderboard on a few occasions. I developed some sort of consistency a few years ago. So, I knew the game was there, it was going to be a matter of time."
Gandas, who used to be a judoka (his siblings are gold winners in the sport at the national level) in his earlier days before switching to golf, like most Indian golfers, aspires to be a regular on the Asian Tour and beyond. "I don't have a full card there this year, going forward I want to be."On his four days at the TNGF golf course, he did set a target but, interestingly, it wasn't about finishing first. "The competition was going to be with myself," he said. "I had a target of finishing 20-under. It wasn't clicking for me last week (Coimbatore)," he said. "But I just continued with my process, knowing it would come for me."He achieved what he set out to do. Finishing 20-under for the week. His reward? A third title of the year and Rs 6 lakh in prize money.
Know Gandas
Home course: DLF golf and country club
Turned pro: 2015
Age: 26
Titles in 2022: Three
Purse in 2022: Rs 27.07 lakh
World ranking: 532