Jay Shah announces reward of 40 lakhs per player of Indian U19 winning team

Shah also said that every member of the support staff will be getting INR 25 lakh.

Published: 06th February 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jay shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced an INR 40 lakh reward for every player of the U-19 World Cup-winning team.

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"I am pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in the #U19CWC final. You have made India proud," tweeted Shah.

In another tweet, Shah said: "Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal."

The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: "What an amazing performance by India U-19 team @bcci to win the #Under19WorldCup2022. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and displayed amazing teamwork and prospects. Well played Rajangad Bawa, Ravi Kumar, Shaik Rasheed, and Nishant Sindhu."

Chasing 190, India got off to the worst start possible as Joshua Boyden dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) on the third ball of the innings. Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed then got together at the crease and the duo put on 49 runs for the second wicket. As soon as India started to gain an upper hand, England stormed right back into the contest in the 18th over as Thomas Aspinwall dismissed Harnoor (21), reducing India to 49/2.

Skipper Yash Dhull next joined Rasheed in the middle and both batters stitched together a partnership of 46 runs which saw Rasheed (50) going past his 50-run mark. However, as soon as he reached the milestone, he ended up giving his wicket away to James Sales. In his next over, Sales picked up the scalp of Dhull (17), and India was reduced to 97/4, still needing 93 runs for the win.

Raj Bawa (35) and Nishant Sindhu (50*) then ensured that India does not lose wickets in a cluster. In the end, India registered a four-wicket win to lift the U19 World Cup for the fifth time. (ANI)

