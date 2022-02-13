STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet win Olympic gold in pursuit races 

The Norwegian started the race with a lead because of her win in the sprint race and hit 19 of her 20 targets.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway skis during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit race at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway skis during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit race at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

ZHANGJIAKOU: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway earned her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, and fourth medal overall, by winning the women's biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race Sunday.

The Norwegian started the race with a lead because of her win in the sprint race and hit 19 of her 20 targets.

Roeiseland overcame blowing snow and held her focus to shot cleanly in the last standing stop to win in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds.

Elvira Oeberg, who was second in the sprint race and started 31 seconds behind Roeiseland, had three misses in her second and third shooting bouts, but cleaned the last standing to finish 1:36.5 behind for silver.

Tiril Eckhoff of Norway also missed three targets but came in 1:48.7 behind her teammate for the bronze medal.

Roeiseland previously won gold in the mixed relay as well as the sprint. She also won bronze in the individual race.

In her first Olympic appearance, Oeberg has won two silver medals.

Eckhoff earned her first medal of the Beijing Games.

In the men's race, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France hit all 20 of his targets despite howling wind and skied to his second Olympic gold, fourth medal overall, in the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.

Johannes Tingnes Boe had started off first after winning gold in the sprint, but he missed two targets in his first standing shooting.

Fillon Maillet passed the Norwegian and stayed out front. Tarjei Boe was second in the sprint and went off second.

He missed only one target and finished 28.6 seconds behind the Frenchman for his second silver medal of the Beijing Games.

Eduard Latypov also only missed one target and won bronze, 35.3 seconds behind.

Fillon Maillet also won gold in the individual race and silver in the mixed relay and the sprint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland Olympics Beijing Olympics Winter olympics
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp