IPL 2022 Auction: Raina could have been pushed, says Irfan Pathan

IPL 2022, mega auction took place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Published: 14th February 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian batter Irfan Pathan expressed disappointment after Suresh Raina was not picked by any franchise during the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, mega auction.

Taking to his Twitter, Irfan wrote, "Still think Raina could have been pushed. We have seen some foreign players who have played IPL till 40. Raina is 35! One bad season."

IPL 2022, mega auction took place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Apart from Raina, Australia batters Steve Smith and Aaron Finch, and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill were among the big names who went unsold at the auction. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma also could not find any buyers.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer were among the top picks of the mega auction.

Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 crore. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs crore. 

