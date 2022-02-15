STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Indian women's hockey team seeks balance between attack and defence 

The FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League matches will prove to be a big test against quality opponents to know where they really stand.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia (Photo | Hockey India)

By Tanmay Das 
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After an impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team will be eager to prove that their fourth-place finish was not a flash in the pan. Though they might have just secured bronze in the Asia Cup last month, they have some important events lined up in 2022, including the Asian Games and the World Cup to showcase their skills. 

Hence, the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League matches will prove to be a big test against quality opponents to know where they really stand. With their matches against the Netherlands cancelled due to Covid, the women's team have turned their attention to Spain, who will face India here on February 26 and 27. Captain Savita Punia also said it was 'unfortunate' that they missed the chance to play against the Netherlands at their home turf. 

The team is currently preparing at the Kalinga Stadium and head coach Janneke Schopman is working on improving their team's attack, especially goal conversion.   

"Pro League is a good platform, where our girls will get the chance to compete with higher-ranked teams in the home conditions. Ahead of Asian Games and World Cup, these matches will help our players to test their nerves. In our training, we are implementing different methods to convert the PCs. The team is also adopting the style of attacking hockey as well as quality defence," said Janneke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian women's hockey team Savita Punia Asian Games hockey world cup
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp