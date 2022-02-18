NRAI announces shotgun teams for Cyprus and Peru WCs, camp likely from February 26

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) named two teams for the upcoming two World Cups in Cyprus and Peru, respectively.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Shreyashi Singh are some of the top shooters who'll be representing India in the first event in Nicosia, scheduled to be held from March 8 to 18. Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bhardwaj and Shagun Chowdhary are among those who'll be taking part in the second meet in Lima from March 27 to April 7.

The top-six ranked shooters were picked for the events with the top-three (a total of 10) participating in the first event. The second event will see a total of six Indian shooters with Shagun being the lone woman in the side. Since the teams are out, the NRAI is now hoping to begin the national camp from February 26 but said they're yet to decide on the coaches. It should be noted that the NRAI had terminated the contracts of all the national coaches after the Tokyo Olympics performance review and is currently in the process of appointing coaches across all disciplines.

Apurvi set for Cairo WC

Meanwhile, two-time Olympian Apurvi Chandela will be travelling along with the rifle/pistol team for the upcoming World Cup in Cairo. Along with some of the elite shooters like Manu Bhaker, Apurvi's name was initially missing during the official team announcement.

The NRAI was forced to name a team on the basis of national scores as they were unable to conduct the selection trials on time due to Covid-19. That meant shooters like Manu had missed out. Apurvi is third in the list behind Sift Kaur Kamra and Shriyanka Sadangi (who were named in the official team list) and was later included by the NRAI selection committee.

Interestingly, this will be the first time that the former World No 1 (10m air rifle) will be competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. Apurvi's pet event is the 10m air rifle and she has a world record in her name in that discipline.

The upcoming World Cup is the season opener for the shooters who'll be keen on a good start. Since the format has changed, they have to adapt soon and that's what the coaches have been trying to do in the ongoing national camp in New Delhi. The World Championships, which will have Olympic quotas on offer, will also be going to be held in Cairo.