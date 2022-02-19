STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 Beijing Olympics: US figure skaters file appeal to get Olympic team medals

In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach on Saturday, attorneys said they would ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling before Sunday's closing ceremony.

Published: 19th February 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

IOC chief Thomas Bach

IOC chief Thomas Bach (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ZHANGJIAKOU (China):  Attorneys for the US figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have notified the IOC that they have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, The Associated Press has learned.

In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach on Saturday, a copy of which was obtained by the AP, attorneys said they would ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling before Sunday's closing ceremony.

Kamila Valieva led the Russian team to a victory in last week's team event, and the US finished second.

Soon after, a positive doping test for the 15-year-old skater was disclosed.

ALSO READ: Despite loosening rules, few women figure skaters pick pants

CAS allowed her to continue skating, but the International Olympic Committee said it would not award medals in any events in which she finished among the top three.

The Russians won the event by a large margin. Japan was third and Canada finished fourth.

The letter from the Americans cites the IOC's own rules mandate that a victory ceremony to present medals to the athletes shall follow the conclusion of each sports event.

