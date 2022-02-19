STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai elected to host IOC session in 2023; Jio World Covention Centre to be venue

India will host the session for the first time since 1983.

Published: 19th February 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The International Olympic Committee on Saturday awarded India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai next year.

Nita Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee, described it as "a significant development for the country's Olympic aspiration".

India will host the session for the first time since 1983.

The session will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre.

Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.

It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.

"The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait. I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India.

"This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.

" Apart from Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra were part of the Indian delegation.

