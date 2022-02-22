Prepping to throw a royal challenge

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chama Milind, a left-arm medium-pacer from the city, is gearing up to play with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2022. The cricketer, who is also Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand’s son, is currently playing the Ranji Trophy, after which he will prepare to be in form to throw a royal challenge to his opponents.

Milind had people sit up and take notice after his T20 hat-trick against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone leg of the 2013-14 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He bagged 17 wickets at 14.58 apiece, which gave him well-deserved fame the following year, and there has been no looking back for him since.

The soft-spoken player sounds excited to play with RCB in the upcoming season of IPL. “I’m eagerly looking forward to playing with the greats of the team. It’s an absolute honour and I can’t wait to join them soon.” He adds that RCB’s biggest strength is performing its best when under pressure. “They’re known for being an all-around team that steps up when needed, especially when the chips are down. Even otherwise, the general attitude of the team to never give up is something I admire.”

Milind hopes to learn a little something from every player — from former skipper Virat Kohli to fellow Hyderabadi Mohammed Siraj. “It’s a beautiful feeling playing for the IPL, the performances of white-ball cricket have been amazing and I’m grateful for the faith the selectors had in me.”

Cricket wasn’t Milind’s first choice growing up. You’d be surprised to know that it was a tennis racquet he held first. On how he ended up being a cricketer, he shares, “My dad was a sportsperson growing up. Though he didn’t specifically want me to get into cricket, he wanted me to be into sports to stay fit. After grappling with a tennis racquet for several months, I gave up. It was when I joined a cricket camp later that I realised how much I love the game.”

A true blue Hyderabadi that he is, we ask him what his attitude would be when playing against former team — Sunrisers Hyderabad! The 27-year-old knows what he’s doing: “As much as I love my city, at the end of the day, it’s a professional match. This isn’t the first time I’d be facing some friends on the field, so it’s not as hard as it sounds. My job would be to just try and accomplish whatever I’ve been picked for, regardless of the team.”

On playing with some of the people he’s grown up idolising, Milind says he might have butterflies in the stomach, but that won’t deter him. “IPL has cricketers of the highest quality. I will be up against the best in the country and the world. But I know I can keep calm and just be the best bowler and batsman I can be.”

This short format of the game, no doubt, has the highest number of viewers and comes with its own glitz and glam — not to forget the pressure. On how he’s preparing for all the million pairs of eyes that will be watching him, Milind shares, “I look forward to doing what I do with any match — practise well, play my best and try not to think about the result. All I have to do is focus on the task at hand and work on improving at the next. I tend to not linger much upon loss or victory. Solely, once the tournament is over, I hope to be a better player. With getting to practise, play and interact with the greats of the game, I hope that the margin of error reduces.”

Though cricket takes up a big chunk of his time, when not on field, Milind is either reading a book or video-gaming. Fortnite, he says, is his favourite. The book his mother gifted him, The 7 Spiritual Laws Of Success by Deepak Chopra, is the one he holds dear, one that gets him through tough phases, he tells CE.

Milind someday hopes to represent the country internationally and is working hard to get there soon. “I know that we have to be very process-oriented to get there. My coach Dilip T has played one of the biggest roles in my life since I was a kid. He still guides me though; he’s busy with assignments. I hope to make him and my parents proud!” he signs off.

