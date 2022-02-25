Pro Kabaddi League final: Patna Pirates takes on Dabang Delhi in summit clash

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After more than 60 days and 130-odd matches, the Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi have outclassed their opponents to set up a mega Pro Kabaddi League final in Bengaluru on Friday. Both the teams have deservedly reached the title-decider with some consistent displays during the league phase as well in the knockouts.

In fact, the eighth edition has proved to be one of the most thrilling and competitive seasons with 19 tied matches. The competition, which did not take place in 2020, has also acted as serious preparation for the Asian Games in September. Players have been able to find their weak areas and their fitness status as well. Most of the Indian players, including Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) and Naveen Kumar (Dabang) among others, have delivered for their respective teams in the competition, which are good signs for India.

“This season of the PKL has been very different from the previous editions. The competitiveness of the league has been the highest it has ever been. The competition has been so tough that the Playoffs spots were decided on the last day of the league stage, which is amazing. This season has also helped us prepare for the Asian Games that are coming up and it has helped us regain that edge and fitness that we had before the pandemic. I look forward to giving my best in the Asian Games this time out," said Dabang's raider Naveen.

However, as of now, it is understandable when players from both teams will not be thinking too much ahead and rather concentrate on the title decider. If Pirates are to win the title, they need to find a way to stop Naveen from excelling on the mat. In fact, three-time champions Pirates' biggest strength lies in their unity as a team, and are also one of the most balanced teams in the league. Pirates will also be expecting a big night from all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui.

The final is not only going to be about the big names. It is about how others contribute during the final. Likewise, Dabang will look for Neeraj Narwal and Vijay to come good. As for Pirates, it will be interesting to see how Patna’s cover defenders Sajin and Neeraj Kumar fare on the big night.