STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

England thrashed by 9 wickets in 1st T20 against West Indies

England was all out for 103 in 19.4 overs after recovering from 39-6 at the halfway stage before West Indies reached 104-1 with nine wickets and 17 balls to spare.

Published: 23rd January 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

England cricketer Chris Jordan (Photo| PTI)

England cricketer Chris Jordan (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BRIDGETOWN: England followed up its heavy Ashes defeat with a nine-wicket loss to West Indies in their Twenty20 series opener on Saturday.

England was all out for 103 in 19.4 overs— after recovering from 39-6 at the halfway stage — before West Indies reached 104-1 with nine wickets and 17 balls to spare.

After being asked to bat first on a tricky pitch with inconsistent bounce, England lurched to 10-3 and 49-7 as its Ashes batting woes transferred to the Caribbean at the outset of this five-match series.

Lower-order batters Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid spared England's blushes to some extent but West Indies was rarely troubled in its pursuit.

Jordan top-scored for England with 28 from 23 balls and was one of only four batters to make double figures in a much-changed line-up for the tourists, without the likes of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes after their Ashes exertions.

West Indies opener Brandon King's unbeaten 52 from 49 deliveries broke the back of the chase. Nicholas Pooran was 27 not out as the hosts reached their target after 17.1 overs. The second T20 is on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Indies England Twenty20 all out Lineup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp