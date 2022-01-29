STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Grandmaster Anand to mentor Indian chess players ahead of Asian Games

The All India Chess Federation is eyeing a rich medal haul from its players at the Games, which are scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25.

Published: 29th January 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Viswanathan Anand ( File Photo)

Viswanathan Anand ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand has been roped in as a mentor of the Indian players looking to break into the team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where the sport will make a comeback after a gap of 12 years.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is eyeing a rich medal haul from its players at the Games, which are scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25.

"Eyeing the four gold medals at stake in the games, the legendary Grandmaster Anand took a different role and will mentor the team, and the first session between him and the players will kick start next Thursday," the AICF said in a release.

The AICF is hoping to improve India's performance at the 2010 Guangzhou Games, where India won two bronze medals.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC stays AICF's tender for opaque three Chess League tournaments

The All India Chess Federations started the preparation well in advance by selecting 10 probable each for the men's and women's teams.  The players have been selected on the basis of their international rating.

The probable for the men's include, Vidit Gujarathi, P Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, S L Narayanan, K Sasikiran, B Adhiban, Karthikeyan Murali, Arjun Erigaisi, Abhijeet Gupta and Surya Shekhar Ganguly.

The women's team probably comprises Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Vaishali R, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni, Vantika Agrawal, Mary Ann Gomes, Soumya Swaminathan and Eesha Karavade.

ALSO READ: AICF postpones national chess events due to rising number of COVID cases

The selection committee consisting of Abhijit Kunte, Dibeyandu Barua and Dinesh Sharma will decide the final list of five players in April. The chess event at the Games will start on September 11 and will be played in two formats.

The individual event for men and women will be played in Rapid time control from September 11 to 14 September while four board five-member team events will be played under Standard time control from September 16 to September 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICF Viswanathan Anand Chess World Champion grandmaster rating international Asian Games
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp