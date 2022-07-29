Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is India's schedule on day one

By Online Desk

India's top-five standing in the Commonwealth Games will be threatened in the shooting's absence while the Birmingham 2022 organisers would look to deliver a successful sporting spectacle after a challenging build-up.

The opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday evening marked the beginning of the sporting extravaganza that remains huge in scale but is fighting to remain relevant.

The UK is hosting the mega event for the third time in the last 20 years with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) unable to attract new bidders out of the 56 countries that made up the sporting body due to cost constraints.

The CGF has 72 members but is made up of 56 countries.

Birmingham too was rather a late entry in the bidding for the 2022 edition after South Africa expressed its inability to stage the event back in 2017.

Following is India's schedule on competition day one of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

SWIMMING:

Kushagra Rawat - 400m, FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm).

Ashish Kumar Singh - 100m, BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm).

Sajan Prakash - 50m, Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm).

Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm).

Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm).

Ashish Kumar Singh - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm).

Sajan Prakash - (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm).

Srihari Nataraj - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm).

BOXING:

Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm).

Sumit Kundu - men's 75kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm).

Rohit Tokas - men's 67kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm).

Ashish Chaudhary - men's 80kg round of 32 (11:00 pm).

GYMNASTICS:

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm).

Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

HOCKEY: India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm).

LAWN BOWLS:

Nayanmoni - Women Singles (1:00 pm).

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm).

Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm).

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm).

SQUASH:

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm).

Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm).

Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm).

Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm).

TABLE TENNIS:

Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm).

Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm).

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm).

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm).

TRACK CYCLING:

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm).

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm).

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm).

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm).

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm).

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm).

TRIATHLON:

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm).

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm).

BADMINTON:

India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30pm).

