STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Nadal says 'I haven't won anything yet' and warns 'too late' to play

The match ended in cool conditions under the Court Philippe Chatrier lights, with many fans covering themselves in blankets as the match stretched from May into June.

Published: 01st June 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number 5 Rafael Nadal (Photo | AP)

ATP World Number 5 Rafael Nadal (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal insisted he still has work to do to win a 14th French Open despite knocking out Novak Djokovic and said it was "too late" to be playing after their quarter-final ended in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Spaniard is still on track for a record-extending 22nd men's Grand Slam title and will face third seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on his 36th birthday on Friday. Nadal took his head-to-head against defending champion Djokovic at Roland Garros to 8-2 with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win which finished after 1:00 am local time.

"In the end, it has been a very emotional night for me," said Nadal. "I'm still playing for nights like today. "But it's just a quarter-finals match? So I didn't win anything. I just give myself a chance to be back on the court in two days. Playing another semi-final here in Roland Garros means a lot to me."

The match ended in cool conditions under the Court Philippe Chatrier lights, with many fans covering themselves in blankets as the match stretched from May into June.

"It is too late, without a doubt," said Nadal who had asked not to play in the night session. "I can't complain because we have two days off now, but if you only have one day off, or like Zverev had in Madrid, when he had to play the final the next day, then it's a big issue."

"I understand the other part of the business, without a doubt, that television pays a lot of money... "We need to find a balance."

Nadal, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, has struggled in recent weeks with a chronic foot injury. He said before his match with Djokovic that it could potentially be his last on the Paris clay.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal tops Novak Djokovic in quarterfinal thriller at French Open

"I don't know what can happen," he admitted. "As I said before, I'm gonna be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don't know what's gonna happen after here.

"I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution for that, then it's becoming super difficult for me.

"So that's it. I am just enjoying every day that I have the chance to be here, and without thinking much about what can happen in the future."

Nadal will move two clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time list of most men's major titles if he lifts the trophy again on Sunday. But he played down the importance of the battle between the 'big three'.

"From my perspective, it doesn't matter that much. We achieved our dreams. We make history in this sport because we did things that didn't happen before."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafael Nadal French Open Novak Djokovic Grand Slam
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp