STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

With her fastest 100m run, Hima pips Dutee for gold

The same ground where she was to be part of the India team in 2017 turned out to be the lucky venue once again.

Published: 12th June 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hima Das (L) won the gold medal with an effort of 11.43 secs in the senior inter-state national meet on Saturday (Photo| Martin Louis)

Hima Das (L) won the gold medal with an effort of 11.43 secs in the senior inter-state national meet on Saturday (Photo| Martin Louis)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Injuries can be crushing. At times mentally draining. Making a comeback can be equally challenging. After scorching the track in 400m, setting the national record with a run of 50.79s, winning gold at the Asian Games in 2018, touted as the next quarter-mile sensation and then slipping off the 400m block. The story cannot get more compelling. The same ground where she was to be part of the India team in 2017 turned out to be the lucky venue once again.

On a humid Saturday evening, Hima ran her fastest 100m. As she crossed the finish line, at 11.43s she took a glance to her left — Srabani Nanda in Lane 4 was next to her and on Lane 3 national record holder in 100m Dutee Chand. She raised her hand and let off a yell. It was something cathartic for those torturous times she had to endure while trying to etch her name in the shortest sprint. Dutee finished second with a timing of 11.44s while Srabani clocked 11.53s. Interestingly, this year’s fastest woman athlete S Dhanalakhmi of Tamil Nadu, who clocked 11.26s in Turkey last week, was not running in 100m. In the same meet, Hima was second with a timing of 11.59s. On Friday, she ran 11.67s in the semifinals. 

Injured during the Asian track and field in Doha two years ago, Hima could not recover enough to run in the quarter-mile. Losing race after race in 100m and 200m could play havoc, especially in the mind. Hima, however, said that pressure is part of winning. “There is pressure and will be,” she said after the race.

The 22-year-old girl from a small village in Assam felt even in 100m she would be able to do well.  “As of now I would be concentrating on 100m and 200m and will see later about other races.” She said it was an ordeal running 400m during her back injury. “My L4 and L5 were gone and while running 400m I was struggling in the last 100m. I could run up to 300m comfortably but the left side of my back hurt after that. When I had tried to take speed in the last 100m once (during training abroad), I was hospitalised. So coaches suggested her to run 100m and 200m. 

Hima, however, said that 400m is on her radar but when she did not know. “I have not cut 400m directly. But coming back from injury is a process and that will time. I could not have run 400m. Eventually, I started running 100m and 200m. As of now, I won’t run 400m but later yes. Maybe at the end of this year or early next year, I can run. I can prepare for the next Asian Games.” 

Results (select): Men: 100m: 1. Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.47s; 2. K Elakkiyadasan (TN) 10.48; 3. Harjit Singh (Pun) 10.55; 400m: 1. Amoj Jacob (Del) 45.68s; 2. Noah Nirmal Tom (Ker) 46.44; 3. Muhammed Ajmal (Ker) 46.58; Pole Vault: 1. S Siva (TN) 5.00m; 2. A Gnana Sone (TN) and Sunil (Har) 4.60; Long Jump: 1 M Sreeshankar (Ker) 8.23m, 2 Muhammed Anees Yahiya (UP) 8.15m; 3. Swaminathan (TN) 7.89; Javelin: 1. Manu DP (Kar) 84.35m (MR); 2 Rohit Yadav (UP) 82.54; Yashvir Singh (Raj) 78.62. Women: 100m: 1. Hima Das (Asm) 11.43s; 2. Dutee Chand (Odi) 11.44; 3. Srabani Nanda (Odi) 11.53; 400m: 1. Kiran Pahal (Har) 52.47s; 2. Rupal Chaudhary (UP) 52.72; 3. R Vithya Ramaraj (TN) 53.78. Shot Put: 1. Manpreet Kaur (Har) 18.06m (NR); 2. Kiran Baliyan (UP) 16.84; 3. Abha Khatua (Mah) 16.69.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games Hima Dutee Chand
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp