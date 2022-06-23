STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Consider Tejaswin Shankar for selection, Delhi HC to AFI

Shankar, a student at Kansas State University, had met the qualifying standard with a jump of 2.27m enroute winning the NCAA Championships in June second week.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the Men's High Jump final during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast Australia on Wednesday. (PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to consider adding Tejaswin Shankar's name to the 37-strong athletics contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Shankar, the national record holder in high jump, had met the AFI's qualifying standard for the Games but hadn't taken part in last week's national inter-state athletics championships, an event that the AFI had made mandatory for athletes to take part in to be considered for the CWG.

The one exception to that rule was elite athletes could skip the meet as long as they got permission from the AFI and according to them, Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and Seema Punia were exempted as they had sought permission.

Shankar, a student at Kansas State University, had met the qualifying standard with a jump of 2.27m enroute winning the NCAA Championships in June second week. However, the AFI disregarded that performance.

"Shankar did not want to be selected. Shankar did not ask to be exempted from the inter-state championships. He did not take permission from us before he competed in the USA,” Adille Sumariwalla, AFI boss, had said during a press conference after selecting the squad. According to livelaw.in, a website that tracks court cases in India, the single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh said "his non-participation in the inter-state championship shall not be the sole criteria for rejecting his candidature".

According to sports lawyer Parth Goswami representing AFI, they have told the court that he is a good high jumper. "But AFI has a slot of 36 athletes for the CWG and around 40 athletes have attained the qualification mark. The selection committee comprising of Khel Ranta and Arjuna Awardees like GS Randhawa, Anju Bobby George, Bahadur Singh picked the best possible 36," he said. And since the court has directed them, his name would be considered.  

The next date for the hearing is set for Friday. "The judge asked the AFI to consider Tejaswin's name today (Wednesday)," advocate Malak Bhatt, who is representing the 23-year-old in Court, told this daily. "There was a selection meeting today. The Court has asked the AFI to come back with their decision on Friday." The Court also observed that Shankar, who is part of the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme in the development group (the flagship government document that identifies India's elite Olympic athletes and prospects) was a 'medal prospect' at CWG.

Shankar, who is graduating this year, is joint third-best among all Commonwealth athletes. His 2.27m is only bettered by Django Lovett (Canada, 2.28m) and Hamish Kerr (New Zealand, 2.30m). This of course isn't the first time that AFI and Shankar have clashed with respect to non-selection despite meeting AFI's own criteria. Back in 2019, his name was not included even though he made the cut for the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha. Back then too, Sumariwalla, in a press conference, stated he has to compete in domestic events. Shankar didn't respond to this daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejaswin Shankar Delhi High Court
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp