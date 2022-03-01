STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DeChambeau withdraws from Bay Hill to avoid risking setback 

DeChambeau has not competed since pulling out after the first round of the Saudi International on Feb. 3. The previous week, he missed the cut at Torrey Pines.

Published: 01st March 2022

Bryson DeChambeau. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ORLANDO: Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Monday, saying he did not want to risk further injury to his hand and hip because he wasn’t completely ready to defend his title at Bay Hill.

“Man, tough decision right now,” DeChambeau said in an Instagram post. “I have a lot of work to do to get everything back in order for this week. I just feel like it’s too short a time for me to get back to 100%. Right now, I’m like 90%. I just don’t want to go out there and hurt myself more and not be 100% for the rest of the season.”

DeChambeau said he would try to be ready for The Players Championship next week. He said he is able to hit golf balls in a simulator but it’s not “comfortable.”

“It’s just not ready yet,” he said.

He has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left hand. And he said he hurt his hip when he slipped and fell in Saudi Arabia.

DeChambeau had been in talks with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Investments about a proposed rival league. A week ago, after Dustin Johnson declared his support of the PGA Tour, DeChambeau said he wanted to compete against the best players, and as long as they’re on the PGA Tour, that’s where he will be.

