World Taekwondo strips Vladimir Putin of black belt over military operation in Ukraine

In solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events.

Published: 01st March 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)

By ANI

SEOUL [South Korea]: World Taekwondo has strongly condemned the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the body's vision of "Peace is More Precious than Triumph" and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.

"In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Vladimir Putin in November 2013," stated an official statement.

World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organise or recognise Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Comments

