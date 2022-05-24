Six Thiruvananthapuram tennis aces smash their way to South Korea

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Six senior tennis players from Thiruvananthapuram have been selected to the Indian team that would compete at the International Masters Games Association’s Asia-Pacific Masters tournament in South Korea next year. The selected players recently competed in the 30 and 40 plus categories in tennis at the National Masters Games in the capital city. In the 30+ category Biju V, Pradeep K S and Rajkumar K M, and in the 40-plus category Rajesh Surendran, Aji PL and Pradeep Vijayan emerged as winners and runners-up.

Rajesh, who is also a certified coach, says the event is an opportunity for seniors like him to fall in love with tennis again. “I started playing tennis when I was 11 at Trivandrum Tennis Club. Even though I won prizes at state and national levels, I did not have the financial stability to aim for more international exposure. So I completed the certification courses to become a coach to train the next generation,” he says.

“My passion led me to take part in the National Masters Games. There are more Kerala players also in the Indian team. Even for the 80 plus category, many players from Kerala are selected,” says Rajesh, who worked as a Tennis coach in Dubai for 12 years. The Kowdiar native now works at Govt Sanskrit College in the capital city. He hopes the upcoming international games would be an inspiration for his children to take the game seriously.

Supporting him is Biju V, one of the players from the 30 plus category. Biju says tennis is a good cardio exercise for everyone. The Ambalamukku-native says he wants more youngsters to take up the game. “Tennis is a disciplined game. It can prevent youngsters getting addicted to alcohol and drugs, even social media. If we can make it to this international tournament at this age, then why not the younger generation?” he asks.