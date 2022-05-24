STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

Six Thiruvananthapuram tennis aces smash their way to South Korea

Rajesh, who is also a certified coach, says the event is an opportunity for seniors like him to fall in love with tennis again.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

The six players selected to the Indian senior team. 

The six players selected to the Indian senior team. 

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Six senior tennis players from Thiruvananthapuram have been selected to the Indian team that would compete at the International Masters Games Association’s Asia-Pacific Masters tournament in South Korea next year.  The selected players recently competed in the 30 and 40 plus categories in tennis at the National Masters Games in the capital city. In the 30+ category Biju V, Pradeep K S and Rajkumar K M, and in the 40-plus category Rajesh Surendran, Aji PL and Pradeep Vijayan emerged as winners and runners-up. 

Rajesh, who is also a certified coach, says the event is an opportunity for seniors like him to fall in love with tennis again. “I started playing tennis when I was 11 at Trivandrum Tennis Club. Even though I won prizes at state and national levels, I did not have the financial stability to aim for more international exposure. So I completed the certification courses to become a coach to train the next generation,” he says.

“My passion led me to take part in the National Masters Games. There are more Kerala players also in the Indian team. Even for the 80 plus category, many players from Kerala are selected,” says Rajesh, who worked as a Tennis coach in Dubai for 12 years. The Kowdiar native now works at Govt Sanskrit College in the capital city. He hopes the upcoming international games would be an inspiration for his children to take the game seriously.    

Supporting him is Biju V, one of the players from the 30 plus category. Biju says tennis is a good cardio exercise for everyone. The Ambalamukku-native says he wants more youngsters to take up the game. “Tennis is a disciplined game. It can prevent youngsters getting addicted to alcohol and drugs, even social media. If we can make it to this international tournament at this age, then why not the younger generation?” he asks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram south korea tennis
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp