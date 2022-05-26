Tiruppur cricketer Shahul Hameed to play for India special team

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 22-year-old person with disability (PwD) from Mangalam near Tiruppur city has been selected for the Indian cricket team (a special team for orthopaedic) tour to play in Nepal. Shahul Hameed, who works at a godown here, is one of the three persons from Tamil Nadu to participate in the cricket tour.



Speaking to TNIE, M Shahul Hameed (22) said, "I was interested in cricket since my early days. Despite my deformed right hand, I would play with friends and relatives in my locality - Agraharaputtur near Periyaputtur from Mangalam town. Friends would encourage me beyond my disability, which has been a source of support. But, I had some personal issues. Since I was born in a poor family, I had immense financial pressure and had to discontinue my studies after completing Class 10. I am working at a wastepaper godown in my locality. Yet, I continued to pursue my passion. My regular practice yielded results and I was selected to the Differently-Abled Squad of the Tamil Nadu State Cricket team in 2021. My performance caught the attention of the National-level selectors of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India and I am given an opportunity to play for the Indian Cricket Team of Physically Challenged in Nepal. I am happy to be a part of the team, which will be playing three T20 matches between June 10-12."



Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for Disabled Team Manager P Hari Chandran said, "The specific team was formed only for disabled persons suffering from orthopaedic condition alone. Besides, those with below 40% of orthopedic issues are eligible for the team. Since there were old players from the National level team, we requested them to step down and give opportunities to new young players. On that basis, three physically-challenged persons from Tamil Nadu were selected. Apart from Shahul Hameed, two persons Santhosh (27) from Ariyalur and Manivannan (31) from Salem were selected."