Tiruppur cricketer Shahul Hameed to play for India special team

TIRUPPUR: A 22-year-old person with disability (PwD) from Mangalam near Tiruppur city has been selected for the Indian cricket team (a special team for orthopaedic) tour to play in Nepal. Shahul Hameed, who works at a godown here, is one of the three persons from Tamil Nadu to participate in the cricket tour.
Speaking to TNIE, M Shahul Hameed (22) said, "I was interested in cricket since my early days. Despite my deformed right hand, I would play with friends and relatives in my locality - Agraharaputtur near Periyaputtur from Mangalam town. Friends would encourage me beyond my disability, which has been a source of support. But, I had some personal issues. Since I was born in a poor family, I had immense financial pressure and had to discontinue my studies after completing Class 10. I am working at a wastepaper godown in my locality. Yet, I continued to pursue my passion. My regular practice yielded results and I was selected to the Differently-Abled Squad of the Tamil Nadu State Cricket team in 2021. My performance caught the attention of the National-level selectors of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India and I am given an opportunity to play for the Indian Cricket Team of Physically Challenged in Nepal. I am happy to be a part of the team, which will be playing three T20 matches between June 10-12."
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for Disabled Team Manager P Hari Chandran said, "The specific team was formed only for disabled persons suffering from orthopaedic condition alone. Besides, those with below 40% of orthopedic issues are eligible for the team. Since there were old players from the National level team, we requested them to step down and give opportunities to new young players. On that basis, three physically-challenged persons from Tamil Nadu were selected. Apart from Shahul Hameed, two persons Santhosh (27) from Ariyalur and Manivannan (31) from Salem were selected."
TIRUPPUR: A 22-year-old person with disability (PwD) from Mangalam near Tiruppur city has been selected for the Indian cricket team (a special team for orthopaedic) tour to play in Nepal. Shahul Hameed, who works at a godown here, is one of the three persons from Tamil Nadu to participate in the cricket tour.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Inflationary concerns may delay GST rate rationalisation: Sources
Neeraj to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI
'There is no other option': Sharad Pawar bats for caste census
Twenty BJP leaders in Bengal's Jalpaiguri resign from posts, allege irregularities in local panel formation
NCW seeks explanation from Rajasthan Police on delay in filing FIR against Congress MLA
Plea against 'Talaq-e-Hasan': SC refuses to accord urgent hearing