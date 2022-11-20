Home Sport

Man Utd's Greenwood to appear in court on attempted rape charge

Published: 20th November 2022 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood during an English Premier League fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester, Dec. 30, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

The 21-year-old was first arrested in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He was released on bail but was arrested again in October for an alleged breach of conditions. He was subsequently charged.

All three charges relate to the same complainant.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online in January, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with United and has not played for the club since.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period beginning in November 2018. He is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Greenwood, who has played 129 times for United, scoring 35 goals, will appear at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

A product of the club's academy -- and once considered one of English football's brightest prospects -- he signed a new contract in February 2021 that runs until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after breaching the team's coronavirus guidelines.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

