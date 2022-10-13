Working on strict diet plan and my fitness: Amit Mishra

By Express News Service

Amit Mishra, who is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has been playing exceptionally well. In their first match, he took two wickets for 21 runs. Later in the second match, he took three wickets in four overs, conceding just 10 runs and leading Haryana to victory.



One of India's finest spinners, Mishra speaks about his fitness and future plans. "I am on a strict diet and working out regularly. I try to finish dinner by 7 pm. I am on a high protein low carb diet and I eat only twice a day. I am currently focussing only on Syed Mushtaq Ali. I want to give my best. I honestly haven't thought of anything yet. IPL happens later, but right now, it's this tournament.” he said.



“Records are meant to be broken. I will be the first person to wish him if someone breaks my record. I have three hat-tricks in my kitty and a great record which I am proud of,” says Mishra on his IPL records.

Speaking about his experience playing under the best captaincy, he says, "I have played under both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. They are such great captains. Dhoni bhai is very calm and Virat is aggressive. It is good to play under them."



On recalling his best experiences with both of them, he says, "I was playing Ind VS NZ ODI. I remember Dhoni coming up to me and saying that I should play like the way I normally play. We were under pressure as we needed wickets. I ended up picking up five wickets and won the man of the match. It's the same with Virat. He always said to me that I should play well and get him wickets. Both of them have been very supportive."



“Life has never been a bed of roses for me. I have seen it all and I have no regrets. Initially, I would feel very bad when I wouldn't get an opportunity to play, but later, I started accepting it. It is all about destiny. I feel very grateful for all that God has given me as I come from a very humble background. I have achieved all this with my hard work,” says Mishra while speaking about his ups and downs.



Sharing his special bond with late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Mishra says that he is still shocked and cannot digest the fact that the superstar is not with us anymore. “He was so humble and down to earth. I really miss him. I cannot forget the way he took care of me everytime I met him. Puneet bhai was like an elder brother to me. I still remember him calling me for one of his family get-togethers. We had such a good time.”

