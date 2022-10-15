Home Sport

Cricketer Anuj Choudhary looking forward for Ranji Trophy

Published: 15th October 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Indian national cricketer, Anuj Choudhary can't wait to be a part of the Ranji Trophy. The young talent is super kicked about the huge tournament as he has waited and practiced for it for long. Anuj faced a huge setback in 2020 as he went through shoulder and knee injuries following which he had to be on rest for 1.5 years.

He says, "It's always an exciting feeling before the start of every season. Besides, coming back from injury makes it even more exciting. There is always a bit of nervousness, but that is also important in sports to keep the hunger to do well. Hoping for the best. I hope I can make my debut this time."

Born in Rajasthan, 23-year-old Anuj currently lives in Delhi. He is a right-hand batsman and right-arm off-spinner. He was all of 14 when he used to bowl for IPL teams' practice sessions. Later, he became a part of the Delhi U-16 Team's reserved players. In 2019, Anuj went To Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium to bowl Rajasthan Royals and also played for DDCA and other leagues all over India.

Anuj recalls that Virender Sehwag and the stardom of Sachin Tendulkar inspired him to get into the sport. Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli also feature in his list of inspirations.

