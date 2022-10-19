Home Sport

Indian juniors win four more golds in ISSF World Championship 

The four medals swelled India's tally to 20 medals including nine gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Published: 19th October 2022 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

The team made the title round on Monday after coming through two stages of qualification. (Photo | NRAI Twitter)

The team made the title round on Monday after coming through two stages of qualification. (Photo | NRAI Twitter)

By PTI

CAIRO: Indian junior shooters were on rampage claiming as many as four more gold medals at the ISSF World Championship here on Tuesday.

The four medals swelled India's tally to 20 medals including nine gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. They are now placed second behind China, who have 18 gold for a grand total of 37 medals.

India's gold rush on competition day six began early with the team of Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh winning the air pistol team in the junior women's category, beating China 16-6 in the gold medal clash. 

The team made the title round on Monday after coming through two stages of qualification.

It was then the turn of the junior rifle girls and the trio of Ramita, Nancy and Tilottama Sen struck gold in the air rifle team women Junior competition.

They too beat a Chinese team 16-2 in a dominating display.

They had earlier in the day also topped round one of qualification with 941.5 points and round two as well with a score of 627.6.

India's third gold of day six came in the Air Rifle Team Men Junior event where Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain trumped China yet again with a favourable 17-11 scoreline in the final.

The junior riflemen emulated their women counterpart in registering a wire-to-wire victory.

They had topped round one early in the day with a score of 937.9 after 90 shots and round two with 626.8 after 60 shots.

In 25m rapid fire pistol, junior mixed team pairing of Payal Khatri and Adarsh Singh won the fourth and final gold of the day, beating the pair of Feng Sixuan and Liu Yangpan 17-9 in the gold medal match.

They had finished second in round one with 567 and topped round two of qualification with a score of 382.

Sameer picked up his second bronze of the day in the same event, where he partnered with Tejaswini to beat Luo Zizhao and Wang Shiwen of China 16-2, in the bronze medal match.

The pair had finished third in qualification round two with a score of 370 and third in round one as well with a score of 560.

His first medal had come early in the 25m rapid fire pistol team junior competition where he partnered with Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh to trounce Italy 16-2.

They had earlier finished third in round two of qualification with a score of 562, to make it to the bronze round.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold medal ISSF World Championship
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp