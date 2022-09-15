Zoheb Khan - footballer, coach, mentor on field

By Express News Service

Football is a game that needs thorough practice, passion, determination, and a tough coach for training. Where the game is relatively new to India, the art needs to be developed. The All-Stars Football Club’s head coach Zoheb Khan is helping boys achieve their dreams in this game.

Zoheb started his journey with Mahindra Under-17 and later proceeded to playing the nationals Under-17. Faced several odds, went through severe difficulties, Zoheb’s love for his game kept him sane. Football was never a money minting business for him, it was passion and zeal to help young boys achieve their dreams.

“Passion pursuits all hurdles into victories. For me, football is an emotion. Football excites me. I call it my Ikigai. It is something that helps me wake up every morning. Keep your imagination alive and mind alert over moves. In between doing this, you will be living your dream life,” says Zoheb.

A Cristiano Ronaldo fan, Sunil Chhetri, and Baichung Bhutia have inspired Zoheb.

