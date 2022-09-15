Home Sport

Zoheb Khan - footballer, coach, mentor on field

Published: 15th September 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Football is a game that needs thorough practice, passion, determination, and a tough coach for training. Where the game is relatively new to India, the art needs to be developed. The All-Stars Football Club’s head coach Zoheb Khan is helping boys achieve their dreams in this game.

Zoheb started his journey with Mahindra Under-17 and later proceeded to playing the nationals Under-17. Faced several odds, went through severe difficulties, Zoheb’s love for his game kept him sane. Football was never a money minting business for him, it was passion and zeal to help young boys achieve their dreams.

“Passion pursuits all hurdles into victories. For me, football is an emotion. Football excites me. I call it my Ikigai. It is something that helps me wake up every morning. Keep your imagination alive and mind alert over moves. In between doing this, you will be living your dream life,” says Zoheb.

A Cristiano Ronaldo fan, Sunil Chhetri, and Baichung Bhutia have inspired Zoheb.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp