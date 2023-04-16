Shaili closes in on Anju's long jump national record with 6.76m effort

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Anju Bobby George, India's only world championships medallist in long jump, and her husband and coach Robert Bobby George spotted Shaili Singh at a junior national meet, they knew she had potential. When she started training at her Academy, Robert believed his new ward could break his wife’s longstanding national record. On Saturday, with Anju in the stands, Shaili almost did that at 19.

The 2021 junior worlds silver medallist jumped 6.76m at the Indian GP-4, the second best jump by an Indian woman in the country (mere centimetres behind Anju's 6.83m in 2004). It had not been a great 2022 for Shaili after the junior world silver due to injury and rehabilitation. Shaili had lost her rhythm and speed. But Robert planned meticulously for this year.

Because 2023 is going to be a long season with the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September-October, Robert wanted a late start. The Indian GP in Bengaluru and her form helped to make up their mind. “She was doing well in practice and her speed was good,” he told this daily from Bengaluru. “So I told Anju that she will do well and we can start the season with the Indian GP. What was heartening was to see her start with a personal best (6.58m) in the first major jump of the season.”

At the junior worlds, the 19-year-old had a 6.59m but was wind-aided and her legal personal best is 6.48m. The coach was not surprised by her effort and said it was expected as she was jumping in that range during training. Her best jump was third and all her legitimate efforts were her PBs. The series read 6.58m, X, 6.76m, 6.64m, X, 6.66m. “We have shifted the training to our place and the atmosphere is very good.” There is no sign of injury that had bothered her last year.

“At the National Games and Open nationals (last year) she was in a transition stage,” said Robert. “I developed her programme that way. December 1 onwards, we have started loading and at the Asian Indoors (February), she was supposed to do 6.50m. The jump was there but she took off behind the board three times. Speed was there but one has to be consistent.”

Robert is not perturbed by the distance. He felt her distance is per the programme and has not come sooner or later. “Don’t ask me when but she is going to better Anju’s national record,” he said.

Robert felt her distance was per the programme he had set. “Don’t ask me when but she is going to better Anju’s national record,” he said. With such performances, Robert felt it would be good to focus on international competitions, especially in European Grand Prix and even one or two Diamond Leagues if possible.

“We have to jump against some of the top jumpers in the world,” he said. “I was searching for better quality competitions in Europe where she can improve her world ranking so that by virtue of her world rankings, she can qualify for the world championships and the Olympics.” Of course, the Asian Games will be there but he is not too bothered.

“We have to be good enough to challenge the world,” he said. He’s also a relieved man after a not so good 2022. “Whatever you do in training, it has to convert into results is the biggest challenge,” he said. “We may do very well in training but if we don’t convert into results then everything is a waste.”

Select Results: Men: 100m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.53s; 2. Hasssan Saaid (Maldives) 10.66; 3. Animesh Kujur (Cht) 10.69; 200m: A Borgohain 20.78s; Animesh Kujur (Cht) 21.26; Md Anas Yahiya (Kerala) 21.35; 400m: 1. Amoj Jacob (Del) 46.13s; 2. Md Ajmal (Ker) 46.59; T Santhosh Kumar (TN) 47.24; Long Jump: Md Anees Yahiya (Ker) 7.87m; Rishabh Rishishwar (UP) 7.76; S Arya (Kar) 7.64; Javelin: DP Manu (Kar) 84.33m; Rohit Yadav (UP) 81.81; 3. Shivpal Singh (UP) 79.70.

Women: 100m: Archana Suseendran (TN) 11.79s; Nithya Gandhe (Tel) 12.85; AT Daneshwari (Kar) 11.85; 200m: Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 23.60s; Archana Suseendran (TN) 23.86; AT Daneshwari (Kar) 24.59; Long Jump: Shaili Singh (UP) 6.76m; 2. Nayana James (Ker) 6.53m; Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 6.15

