Home Sport

Nadal out of Madrid Open after slow recovery from hip injury

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open.

Published: 20th April 2023 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: Rafael Nadal touches his face during his match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, May 12, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Rafael Nadal will miss the Madrid Open next week because his recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open.

The issue has kept him from the Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Barcelona tournaments so far.

The Madrid Open he's won five times starts on Monday.

"(This injury) was supposed to keep me out six to eight weeks, but I have been out 14," Nadal said in Spanish in a message on Instagram on Thursday.

"We have followed all the medical advice, but my recovery has not gone as they said it would, and now we find ourselves in a difficult situation."

The 36-year-old Nadal did not mention his prospects for being fit for the French Open starting on May 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadal Madrid Open
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp