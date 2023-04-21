Home Sport

Paratici resigns at Tottenham after losing appeal in Italy

Cristian Stellini, who was the assistant to Conte, is managing Tottenham until the end of the season.

Published: 21st April 2023 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Tottenham Managing Director Fabio Paratici sits on the bench during the friendly soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Fabio Paratici, Tottenham’s managing director of football, resigned Friday after losing his appeal against a 30-month ban for his part in a false accounting scandal involving former club Juventus.

Paratici, who had been in the position at Tottenham since 2021, would have been expected to play a key role in identifying and hiring the successor to Antonio Conte, who was fired last month and hasn’t yet been replaced by a permanent manager.

Paratici took a leave of absence ahead of the appeal hearing after his ban was extended worldwide by FIFA last month. He was one of the officials handed bans from soccer activities when Juventus was hit with a 15-point penalty following an investigation by Turin public prosecutors into alleged false bookkeeping.

Juventus denied wrongdoing and also appealed to Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee, known as CONI. On Thursday, a panel referred the case back to the Italian soccer federation’s appeals court and Juventus was handed back the points pending the new trial, but Paratici’s ban was upheld.

“Whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football,” Tottenham said. “Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC (Italian soccer federation) and FIFA rulings.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said the club had wanted to allow for “due process to be followed” before sorting out Paratici’s future.

“Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football — we wish him well,” Levy said.

Cristian Stellini, who was the assistant to Conte, is managing Tottenham until the end of the season.

