Home Sport

London Marathon: Remarkable run by Kelvin Kiptum, Sifan Hassan; Farah bows out

It was perhaps made more poignant that Farah should reveal a date for the end of his career on a day when Kiptum announced his arrival as marathon's newest world star, BBC reported.

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

'I was born for drama': In this file image, Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, reacts after winning a heat in the women's 5,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum smashed compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's course record to win the men's London Marathon in the second-fastest time ever, BBC Sport reports.

The 23-year-old was just 16 seconds outside Kipchoge's world record, finishing in two hours one minute 25 seconds.

Sifan Hassan also produced a remarkable run to win the women's race. The Dutch Olympic track champion, 30, suffered with a hip injury but battled to win on her debut at the distance, BBC reported.

Kiptum knocked one minute and 12 seconds off Kipchoge's previous course record to beat second-placed compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor by almost three minutes.

Britain's Mo Farah was ninth in his final London Marathon, with the 40-year-old four-time Olympic champion revealing after the race that he would finish his career at the Great North Run in September.

It was perhaps made more poignant that Farah should reveal a date for the end of his career on a day when Kiptum announced his arrival as marathon's newest world star, BBC said.

Hassan, who won the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, appeared out of the women's race after dropping back early on with a hip problem, but somehow fought back.

She then produced a sprint finish to win in two hours 18 minutes 33 seconds.

According to The Guardian, not since Pheidippides ran to Athens has there been a more extraordinary marathon debut than the one made by Sifan Hassan on the streets of London as she defied injury – and nearly being taken out by a motorbike – to claim a shock victory. “I was born for drama,” the Dutch athlete joked after a thrilling sprint finish. Following this astonishing performance Bafta really should come knocking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
London Marathon Mo Farah Kiptum
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp