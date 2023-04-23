London Marathon: Remarkable run by Kelvin Kiptum, Sifan Hassan; Farah bows out

By Online Desk

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum smashed compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's course record to win the men's London Marathon in the second-fastest time ever, BBC Sport reports.

The 23-year-old was just 16 seconds outside Kipchoge's world record, finishing in two hours one minute 25 seconds.

Sifan Hassan also produced a remarkable run to win the women's race. The Dutch Olympic track champion, 30, suffered with a hip injury but battled to win on her debut at the distance, BBC reported.

Kiptum knocked one minute and 12 seconds off Kipchoge's previous course record to beat second-placed compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor by almost three minutes.

Britain's Mo Farah was ninth in his final London Marathon, with the 40-year-old four-time Olympic champion revealing after the race that he would finish his career at the Great North Run in September.

It was perhaps made more poignant that Farah should reveal a date for the end of his career on a day when Kiptum announced his arrival as marathon's newest world star, BBC said.

Hassan, who won the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, appeared out of the women's race after dropping back early on with a hip problem, but somehow fought back.

She then produced a sprint finish to win in two hours 18 minutes 33 seconds.

According to The Guardian, not since Pheidippides ran to Athens has there been a more extraordinary marathon debut than the one made by Sifan Hassan on the streets of London as she defied injury – and nearly being taken out by a motorbike – to claim a shock victory. “I was born for drama,” the Dutch athlete joked after a thrilling sprint finish. Following this astonishing performance Bafta really should come knocking.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum smashed compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's course record to win the men's London Marathon in the second-fastest time ever, BBC Sport reports. The 23-year-old was just 16 seconds outside Kipchoge's world record, finishing in two hours one minute 25 seconds. Sifan Hassan also produced a remarkable run to win the women's race. The Dutch Olympic track champion, 30, suffered with a hip injury but battled to win on her debut at the distance, BBC reported.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kiptum knocked one minute and 12 seconds off Kipchoge's previous course record to beat second-placed compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor by almost three minutes. Britain's Mo Farah was ninth in his final London Marathon, with the 40-year-old four-time Olympic champion revealing after the race that he would finish his career at the Great North Run in September. It was perhaps made more poignant that Farah should reveal a date for the end of his career on a day when Kiptum announced his arrival as marathon's newest world star, BBC said. Hassan, who won the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, appeared out of the women's race after dropping back early on with a hip problem, but somehow fought back. She then produced a sprint finish to win in two hours 18 minutes 33 seconds. According to The Guardian, not since Pheidippides ran to Athens has there been a more extraordinary marathon debut than the one made by Sifan Hassan on the streets of London as she defied injury – and nearly being taken out by a motorbike – to claim a shock victory. “I was born for drama,” the Dutch athlete joked after a thrilling sprint finish. Following this astonishing performance Bafta really should come knocking.