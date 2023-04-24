Home Sport

Police ban 171 Juve fans from stadium for Lukaku racist chants

Lukaku was suspended for one match after picking up two yellow cards, the second for a goal celebration in front of Juventus fans after his stoppage-time penalty that secured Inter a 1-1 draw.

Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku. ( Photo | AFP)

Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku. ( Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ROME: Police in Turin on Monday said they had fined 171 Juventus fans and banned them from their stadium following racist chants levelled at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

During the April 4 first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final between Juve and Inter Milan, Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants by some Juventus fans, in what his representatives called "hostile and disgusting racist abuse".

In a brief statement, Turin police cited "racist chants" during the semi-final. They did not provide details about the fines nor say how long the stadium ban would last.

Days after the match, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) handed Juventus a one-match stand closure for the racist chants from "the majority of fans" in that section, but it was overturned on appeal.

The Belgian striker held up his finger to his mouth and told Juve supporters to "shut up".

That suspension was revoked, however, by the FIGC after an angry backlash, allowing Lukaku to play in the second leg of the semi-final in Milan on Wednesday.

TAGS
Turin Juventus Racist chants Romelu Lukaku
Comments

