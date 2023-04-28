IOA constitution: All eyes on CEO powers and state units

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IOA discussed about, as directed by the Supreme Court, suggestions and objections to the IOA constitution. As reported by this newspaper, the IOA has called for an open house meeting on May 5 to look into the constitution and potential changes wherever necessary.

According to IOA, the EC members “held discussion on the Order dated April 5, 2023, of the Supreme Court of India on Appeal of SLP (C) No. 14533/2022 and decide on filing any objections or suggestions to the Constitution of IOA... in the Order, the Hon’ble Supreme Court had asked all parties to file any objections or suggestions on the IOA Constitution which was drafted by Hon’ble Mr Justice Nageswara Rao.”

It is understood that there are a couple of issues that the IOA would want to address and suggest changes accordingly. One is the possibility of giving voting rights to the state Olympic Associations, which have been left out in the amended constitution. The state units do not have any voting rights and they had been demanding it since the beginning.

However, all eyes will be on the Chief Executive Officer and her/his eligibility criteria. The IOA has been saying they need to modify "terms of reference for advertisement" because they are not getting responses. Despite pressure from the International Olympic Committee, after more than five months, the IOA is yet to appoint a CEO. According to the IOA constitution, they should have appointed one within 30 days. It needs to be seen if the powers of the CEO also will be diluted. Apparently, there have been discussions to curtail some of the powers of the CEO too, especially financial.

Interestingly, this new constitution was drafted after consulting all stakeholders – the IOC, the IOA and the sports ministry. And bringing in changes after a few months may not be ideal. The IOC has already taken exception to the non-appointment of a CEO and may not entertain changes to the constitution.

Also, IOA’s constitution under Amendment of Rules and Regulations says, “No amendment shall be made to these Rules and Regulations except at the Annual or Special meeting of the General Assembly and unless supported by two-thirds of the representatives present and voting. All proposed amendments must be presented to the Secretary-General/CEO at the latest a week before the meeting, and forwarded by him to every Member.”

And right now, they have an acting CEO – joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey. The constitution further says that “No provisions (of) national sports code shall be applicable to the IOA if they are in contradiction with the Olympic Charter and this newly adopted Constitution.”

And 30.6 says, “In all matters relating to the interpretation and application of the Constitution, as well as in matters not specifically provided for herein, the decision of the General Assembly shall be final and binding on all concerned, to the extent that such decision is not in contradiction with the Olympic Charter.”

