Home Sport

Bumrah is 'vital' for India's chances in World Cup, says Pragyan Ojha

Bumrah will mark his return in the T20I series against Ireland starting on 18 August in Dublin.

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Ace Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will aim to recapture his form upon his return from injury. (Photo | AP)

By Kalyani Mangale
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the first ball of the home World Cup merely two months away, Indian team management is looking to add some finishing touches to their squad and approach. Despite missing out on international cricket action since September 2022, Jasprit Bumrah is still vital for India's chances.

Former India international Pragyan Ojha believes the pacer's contribution, especially in the home conditions cannot be overstated. "I think, Bumrah is very important for this Indian setup. And that is why we are discussing his return, even though he has not played for a year," Ojha said in a select media interaction.

Bumrah will mark his return in the T20I series against Ireland starting on 18 August in Dublin. This series will be his first white ball series after missing out on the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury. In the absence of senior players like the captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the 29-year-old will lead the side in three-match series, which will also include the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy.

Ojha understands the reasons why the selection committee has opted for Bumrah to captain India. "When you look at the squad selected against Ireland, there are a lot of youngsters. The senior-most player usually gets to be the captain. He has been the captain of the Indian side in Test and he loves responsibility. Having that responsibility gets the best out of him," Ojha mentioned.

Ojha has only one concern for Bumrah regarding his match fitness. "The biggest challenge for him would be to get his match fitness. Because it has almost been a year (he last played a T20I in September), that could be a challenge for him. No matter how much fitness you do or net bowling you do, that is completely different from the match fitness. This is where he will be tested."

"If he does well and doesn't get any niggles back, that will be a victory for NCA, BCCI and Bumrah himself. With the World Cup in India he has to play because he adds value to the Indian side," Ojha concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Pragyan Ojha 2023 World Cup ICC World Cup India ODI World Cup
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp