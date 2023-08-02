From Dilip Kumar connect to last visit, Pakistan's hockey legend Shahnaz talks India

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shahnaz Sheikh has fond memories of India. He still recollects the days when legendary actor Dilip Kumar gave him the nickname 'Magic Man'. He remembers that first visit of 1974 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi watched them play. He was waiting for this visit to India and meet his old friends. But destiny would have other plans, at least for now.

There is a cloud of uncertainty hovering over his visit but that could not deter legendary hockey forward and consultant of Pakistan hockey team Sheikh from wishing for a summit clash between hosts India and the Green Shirts at the Asian Champions Trophy starting Thursday. Since his first visit to India almost 50 years ago, Shahnaz, a multiple-medallist in the Olympics, World Cup and Asian Games, is looking forward to his trip to the country as it not only brings back pleasant memories from the past but also gives him an opportunity to meet his friends.

"I first came to India for the All Asian Stars matches in 1974. It's always a wonderful experience playing in India. I still remember the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi watching us play in New Delhi. It was during one of those visits that the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar gave me the moniker of 'Magic Man'," the 74-year-old Shahnaz told this daily.

Even as the Pakistan team reached India via Wagah Border on Tuesday, Shahnaz was not issued a visa till late in the evening. He, however, is optimistic. Incidentally, he last visited India in 2014 as the head coach of the team for the Champions Trophy. The visit turned out to be a bitter-sweet experience for him. While his team reached the final beating the hosts 4-3 in a thrilling semifinal, two of the Pakistan players were banned for making obscene gestures toward Indian spectators after the match.

"The players are given 40 seconds for celebrating a goal. Our boys overdid it. They apparently did it because they claimed even India celebrated their 2014 Asian Games final win in front of their changing room. However, that cannot be the excuse but the international body (FIH) and Hockey India should have shown some leniency towards the players. They could have been reprimanded and allowed to play the final. The ban affected us badly and the celebration after the semifinal meant the spectators went against us and favoured our opponents Germany in the final," reminisced Sheikh.

Germany eventually won the final. That loss still hurts Shahnaz as he incidentally was the coach of the Pakistan team in 1998 when they lost the CT final in front of their home crowd. "After losing the final against the Netherlands, we had the opportunity to win after 16 years in India. Being a coach on both occasions, it mattered a lot to me. But we lost that opportunity," Sheikh said.

Shahnaz informed that former hockey players from across the border are still in touch with each. They have a WhatsApp group named 'Legends'. "We discuss hockey and what can help both nations to regain past glory. We analyse the performances of the teams. Sometimes, we relive our days on the field. Someday I will ask Ashok (Dhyanchand) to post a song in his voice. Even players from our next generation like Dilip Tirkey are also in the group."

Speaking on the Pakistan team, Sheikh said the squad comprises 80 per cent youth and the remaining are experienced players. "This (Asian Champions Trophy) is for the first time these players will play together as a team. All the teams from Asia are featuring in the tournament so it will be a good exposure for these young boys ahead of the Asian Games, which in turn can help the team secure an Olympic quota. So this will be a very good tournament for them," he said.

Not fretting over what he had experienced when he last visited the country, Sheikh's message to the fans is clear. "People in India have the sense of hockey. I just want them to enjoy the game and appreciate good hockey," he signed off.

CHENNAI: Shahnaz Sheikh has fond memories of India. He still recollects the days when legendary actor Dilip Kumar gave him the nickname 'Magic Man'. He remembers that first visit of 1974 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi watched them play. He was waiting for this visit to India and meet his old friends. But destiny would have other plans, at least for now. There is a cloud of uncertainty hovering over his visit but that could not deter legendary hockey forward and consultant of Pakistan hockey team Sheikh from wishing for a summit clash between hosts India and the Green Shirts at the Asian Champions Trophy starting Thursday. Since his first visit to India almost 50 years ago, Shahnaz, a multiple-medallist in the Olympics, World Cup and Asian Games, is looking forward to his trip to the country as it not only brings back pleasant memories from the past but also gives him an opportunity to meet his friends. "I first came to India for the All Asian Stars matches in 1974. It's always a wonderful experience playing in India. I still remember the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi watching us play in New Delhi. It was during one of those visits that the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar gave me the moniker of 'Magic Man'," the 74-year-old Shahnaz told this daily.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even as the Pakistan team reached India via Wagah Border on Tuesday, Shahnaz was not issued a visa till late in the evening. He, however, is optimistic. Incidentally, he last visited India in 2014 as the head coach of the team for the Champions Trophy. The visit turned out to be a bitter-sweet experience for him. While his team reached the final beating the hosts 4-3 in a thrilling semifinal, two of the Pakistan players were banned for making obscene gestures toward Indian spectators after the match. "The players are given 40 seconds for celebrating a goal. Our boys overdid it. They apparently did it because they claimed even India celebrated their 2014 Asian Games final win in front of their changing room. However, that cannot be the excuse but the international body (FIH) and Hockey India should have shown some leniency towards the players. They could have been reprimanded and allowed to play the final. The ban affected us badly and the celebration after the semifinal meant the spectators went against us and favoured our opponents Germany in the final," reminisced Sheikh. Germany eventually won the final. That loss still hurts Shahnaz as he incidentally was the coach of the Pakistan team in 1998 when they lost the CT final in front of their home crowd. "After losing the final against the Netherlands, we had the opportunity to win after 16 years in India. Being a coach on both occasions, it mattered a lot to me. But we lost that opportunity," Sheikh said. Shahnaz informed that former hockey players from across the border are still in touch with each. They have a WhatsApp group named 'Legends'. "We discuss hockey and what can help both nations to regain past glory. We analyse the performances of the teams. Sometimes, we relive our days on the field. Someday I will ask Ashok (Dhyanchand) to post a song in his voice. Even players from our next generation like Dilip Tirkey are also in the group." Speaking on the Pakistan team, Sheikh said the squad comprises 80 per cent youth and the remaining are experienced players. "This (Asian Champions Trophy) is for the first time these players will play together as a team. All the teams from Asia are featuring in the tournament so it will be a good exposure for these young boys ahead of the Asian Games, which in turn can help the team secure an Olympic quota. So this will be a very good tournament for them," he said. Not fretting over what he had experienced when he last visited the country, Sheikh's message to the fans is clear. "People in India have the sense of hockey. I just want them to enjoy the game and appreciate good hockey," he signed off.