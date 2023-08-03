Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India's Asian Games checklist

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-seven players in a little over two months. That is the number of players India coach Craig Fulton has used in competitive matches since his first game in charge against Belgium in the Pro League on May 26. There are more players back at the camp in Bengaluru. Over the next 10 days or so at the Asian Champions Trophy, the task for the team management is simple enough. Identify the players who will lead the team in their two main competitions over the next year: Asian Games and the Olympics (should they qualify).

That, of course, isn't the only agenda for the team who will be playing their first international in Chennai since early 2008. Eyes will also be on Paddy Upton who will undertake the role of mental conditioning coach, something he did with the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup. There will also be renewed focus on the tactics and brand of hockey that Fulton wants to impact. Here are a few things to keep an eye on from an Indian perspective:



Player pool

The Indian side has been trying out a large number of players to fill specific roles and it may not always be easy to accommodate the large player pool. Fulton touched upon this aspect in Tuesday's press conference. "Still a large number of experienced players. To try and get everyone a game, it's not always easy." Apart from the ones who are in Chennai this week, there are at least a dozen more in Bengaluru. So, how do they make the best use of resources at their disposal? Simple logic dictates that people who have performed in Spain and the ones who stand out here will jump to the front of the queue ahead of the Asian Games.



Tactical rejig

India have traditionally relied on pace, power and counter-attacks to win games. The South African has brought with him a more methodical approach to the game, where more onus is placed on build-up, retaining possession and switching flanks. He's happy with how the first few months and matches have gone but it still remains a work in progress. Matches against these teams — who they will again face in Hangzhou in under two months' time — will be invaluable. "I have been here for just over 2.5 months," he said.

"The challenge that we have is in the 1st 4-5 months, we will have had four tournaments. We currently have 39 players in the squad so that's not normal. 'How's it (the way he wants to play the game) going? If you judge us on our last performances, we have just had against the No. 1, 3, and 7 in the world, we are pretty consistent. We are making steps in the right direction... We can still improve."





Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey (C) speaks to media as TN minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin (2nd right) looks on | P Ravikumar

Karthi's Hangzhou audition

The first Tamil Nadu player to play for the national team in more than a decade, Karthi, is blessed with upper-body strength as well as power. But he's still new to the Indian team. Making a debut is one thing; the bigger, harder challenge is to stay there. The eight-goal, 18-capped forward is liked by his teammates and coach but India don't currently play with an out-and-out centre-forward.

Considering they play a more withdrawn forward, the challenge is to occupy opposition centre-halves, build-up play, recycle possession and also possess the energy to finish chances. Does he have what it takes? "He's a powerful striker," Fulton said.

"Got a really good skill set but it's about how to integrate him in the way we want to play and still use his skill set to, you know, see him bring his strength to the team. He's a goal-scorer. Some teams know that if you take that away with tight marking, double marking... they don't get the ball and they don't score. So, they have to come up with another plan. We are all in that space to try and work out to get the ball to certain guys. This will be a nice challenge for him."

Upton's inputs

Less than one hour after India were eliminated in a shoot-out against New Zealand in the World Cup earlier last year, then coach, Graham Reid, spoke about the team perhaps needing a mental conditioning coach. Enter Paddy Upton. He's no stranger to Indian personalities, having played a big role in the 2011 World Cup victory. It wasn't a surprise that Fulton turned to his compatriot. Now, he's hoping for more magic from the elder statesman.

"Main reason to get Paddy on board is he brings a lot of experience working in India," Fulton said. "Obviously the success he has had with the Indian cricket team. He knows the culture, diversity, high performance. Same time, he brings a leadership that we are looking to install and help deal with expectations and big moments. Sports is obviously about the mental decisions that get made in the key moments and we will be faced with those going forward. Paddy is instigating that."



India open to travel to Pakistan

If India fail to win the Asian Games, they will be forced to play a second Olympic qualifier, either in Pakistan or Spain. Hockey India president, Dilip Tirkey, opined that while they were confident of getting the job done in Hangzhou, they would be willing to travel to Pakistan if it came to do that. "Like Pakistan has travelled to India for ACT, the Indian team will also travel to Pakistan for the Olympic qualifier should it come to it. Spain will also be hosting a qualifying tournament, so we can travel to either country if required," said Tirkey.

CHENNAI: Twenty-seven players in a little over two months. That is the number of players India coach Craig Fulton has used in competitive matches since his first game in charge against Belgium in the Pro League on May 26. There are more players back at the camp in Bengaluru. Over the next 10 days or so at the Asian Champions Trophy, the task for the team management is simple enough. Identify the players who will lead the team in their two main competitions over the next year: Asian Games and the Olympics (should they qualify). That, of course, isn't the only agenda for the team who will be playing their first international in Chennai since early 2008. Eyes will also be on Paddy Upton who will undertake the role of mental conditioning coach, something he did with the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup. There will also be renewed focus on the tactics and brand of hockey that Fulton wants to impact. Here are a few things to keep an eye on from an Indian perspective:Player poolThe Indian side has been trying out a large number of players to fill specific roles and it may not always be easy to accommodate the large player pool. Fulton touched upon this aspect in Tuesday's press conference. "Still a large number of experienced players. To try and get everyone a game, it's not always easy." Apart from the ones who are in Chennai this week, there are at least a dozen more in Bengaluru. So, how do they make the best use of resources at their disposal? Simple logic dictates that people who have performed in Spain and the ones who stand out here will jump to the front of the queue ahead of the Asian Games. Tactical rejigIndia have traditionally relied on pace, power and counter-attacks to win games. The South African has brought with him a more methodical approach to the game, where more onus is placed on build-up, retaining possession and switching flanks. He's happy with how the first few months and matches have gone but it still remains a work in progress. Matches against these teams — who they will again face in Hangzhou in under two months' time — will be invaluable. "I have been here for just over 2.5 months," he said. "The challenge that we have is in the 1st 4-5 months, we will have had four tournaments. We currently have 39 players in the squad so that's not normal. 'How's it (the way he wants to play the game) going? If you judge us on our last performances, we have just had against the No. 1, 3, and 7 in the world, we are pretty consistent. We are making steps in the right direction... We can still improve."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey (C) speaks to media as TN minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin (2nd right) looks on | P Ravikumar Karthi's Hangzhou auditionThe first Tamil Nadu player to play for the national team in more than a decade, Karthi, is blessed with upper-body strength as well as power. But he's still new to the Indian team. Making a debut is one thing; the bigger, harder challenge is to stay there. The eight-goal, 18-capped forward is liked by his teammates and coach but India don't currently play with an out-and-out centre-forward. Considering they play a more withdrawn forward, the challenge is to occupy opposition centre-halves, build-up play, recycle possession and also possess the energy to finish chances. Does he have what it takes? "He's a powerful striker," Fulton said. "Got a really good skill set but it's about how to integrate him in the way we want to play and still use his skill set to, you know, see him bring his strength to the team. He's a goal-scorer. Some teams know that if you take that away with tight marking, double marking... they don't get the ball and they don't score. So, they have to come up with another plan. We are all in that space to try and work out to get the ball to certain guys. This will be a nice challenge for him." Upton's inputsLess than one hour after India were eliminated in a shoot-out against New Zealand in the World Cup earlier last year, then coach, Graham Reid, spoke about the team perhaps needing a mental conditioning coach. Enter Paddy Upton. He's no stranger to Indian personalities, having played a big role in the 2011 World Cup victory. It wasn't a surprise that Fulton turned to his compatriot. Now, he's hoping for more magic from the elder statesman. "Main reason to get Paddy on board is he brings a lot of experience working in India," Fulton said. "Obviously the success he has had with the Indian cricket team. He knows the culture, diversity, high performance. Same time, he brings a leadership that we are looking to install and help deal with expectations and big moments. Sports is obviously about the mental decisions that get made in the key moments and we will be faced with those going forward. Paddy is instigating that."India open to travel to PakistanIf India fail to win the Asian Games, they will be forced to play a second Olympic qualifier, either in Pakistan or Spain. Hockey India president, Dilip Tirkey, opined that while they were confident of getting the job done in Hangzhou, they would be willing to travel to Pakistan if it came to do that. "Like Pakistan has travelled to India for ACT, the Indian team will also travel to Pakistan for the Olympic qualifier should it come to it. Spain will also be hosting a qualifying tournament, so we can travel to either country if required," said Tirkey.