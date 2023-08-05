Pakistan hockey president Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, others await India visa

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's not only their consultant Shahnaz Sheikh, multiple Olympic and World Cup medallist, who is having a tough time procuring a visa for India, even the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is facing the same issue. Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, a retired Brigadier, is the chief of PHF.

The Pakistan hockey team is presently competing at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. They played out a 1-1 draw against South Korea on Friday after losing their opener 1-3 against Malaysia a day before. Interestingly, the team on Friday hired the services of a Chennai-based physio Rajakamal after its physio didn't get the visa.

"No luck so far," one of the support staff of the team, who is in Pakistan, told this daily. While repeated attempts to obtain quotes from the PHF president and secretary bore no fruits, one of the support staff, who is in Chennai, confirmed non-issuance of the visa to Sheikh and PHF president till late night on Friday. "No, the duo has not been issued visas so far. Let's see what happens. It's still not clear whether they will come or not if the issue lingers on for a few more days," the support staff told this daily.

It is learnt that the PHF chief wants to watch his team plays against arch-rivals India on August 9. Besides, his India trip gains significance as Pakistan is also set to host an international hockey event after nearly 19 years with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) allocating the Olympic qualifying rounds to the country for early next year. The country will host eight teams in Lahore from January 13 to 24 next year.

"As Pakistan is hosting the Olympic qualifying rounds next year, the PHF chief also plans to meet members of other federations, who are in India for the ACT. His visit can help resolve logistics issues ahead of such an important event in the country," a support staff, who didn't get the visa, told this daily on the condition of anonymity.

Besides, Sheikh and Khokhar, Pakistan are apparently without a team doctor as well. Sources told this daily that at least 6-7 members are awaiting their visas. "These people applied for the visas late. The PHF president may get the visa ahead of the India-Pakistan match but other support staff may not come if visas are issued late. Pakistan play India on August 9 and the tournament ends three days later. So I don't think support staff will travel to India for 3-4 days," said sources.

Six teams from the continent are participating in the tournament that will conclude on August 12. The sixth edition of the tournament was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2021 while Hockey India was allocated the seventh edition by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). The continental body also didn't reply to queries sent to it regarding the non-issuance of visas to Pakistan support staff and the PHF chief.

