Wrestling Federation of India elections: Tussle on for senior vice president's post

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saturday might be the last day for withdrawal of nominations but the faction led by sidelined president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has withdrawn most of its proxy candidates on Friday. Going by the withdrawal done, it looks like Brij Bhushan and Co is in no mood to relent.

Equations might change with withdrawal allowed till 5 PM on Saturday but so far it appears a big tussle could take place for the senior vice president's post. Asit Kumar Saha and ID Nanavati, both presidents from West Bengal and Gujarat associations respectively, had filed their nominations for the post.

The former has withdrawn his name leaving Nanavati and Devender Kadyan from another faction in the fray. "A negotiation is on for the post of vice-president but Nanavati's nomination has not been withdrawn till today (Friday). Brij Bhushan faction has the numbers so unless it withdraws the nomination, its candidate is going to win," a source in the know of things told this daily.

Delhi unit president and Olympian Jai Prakash has withdrawn his nominations both for president and secretary posts. His nomination remains for the vice president's post. Only the Brij Bhushan faction has filed nominations for vice president's posts. Out of six nominations, Hamza-Bin-Omer from Telangana withdrew his form.

As per the WFI constitution, the executive committee can have one president, one senior vice president, one secretary and one treasurer apart from four vice presidents, two joint secretaries and five executive members. The withdrawal has not been done as far as joint secretary's posts are concerned but the faction has withdrawn two names — Haryana's Rakesh Singh and J Srinivasa of Karnataka — from the race for the posts of executive members. Only five remain in the fray for as many posts from the faction.

"So far, the strategy remains clear from the Brij Bhushan faction. Sanjay Kumar Singh will contest for the president's post. It has a lone treasurer candidate in the form of Satya Pal Singh Deshwal so no withdrawal. And after Jai Prakash's move, only Darshan Lal remains in contention for the secretary's post along with Prem Chand Lochab, RSPB secretary, from another faction," added the source.

While another faction is expected to withdraw names on Saturday, it is learnt that woman wrestler Anita Sheoran will stay in the fray for the top post which means Dushyant Sharma from Jammu & Kashmir has to leave the field. "Anita has been projected as another faction's presidential candidate and for that to happen, Dushyant has to withdraw his nomination. This may create a few issues as Dushyant might resist withdrawing his name," informed the source. No matter what the equation is at the moment, a lot may change in the next few hours. The clearer picture will emerge only once the withdrawal has been done by both factions.

