Home Sport

Sailor Ekta claims foul play for missing Worlds, coach refutes charges  

The issue might snowball into a bigger controversy with parties blaming each other, however, it certainly has deprived sailors of an opportunity to represent their country at the highest level.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sailing

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the World Sailing Championships began in The Hague, The Netherlands on Tuesday, a woman sailor, her crew and their coach seemed to be involved in a bitter altercation. Madhya Pradesh sailor Ekta Yadav and her crew Karthik Baiye (Army Yachting Node) were supposed to compete in Nacra 17 category at the Worlds, also an Olympic qualifying event, but as the latter didn't apply for the visa, the participation looks almost impossible with the race starting on August 11.

"The Yachting Association of India (YAI) mailed every participant and club on May 16 informing them about the participation in the Worlds. We also received a schedule for the fitness tests and I appeared in one of them on May 31. Me and my crew member finished second in the Asian Games trials but we were supposed to compete in the Worlds. I have already paid the entry fee and submitted the visa fee apart from hiring a boat for the event. If our team was not supposed to compete, I should have been informed earlier," Ekta told this daily.

Earlier, Olympian Colonel Nachhatar Singh Johal was appointed as Nacra 17 coach. He is also the commanding officer of Karthik at the AYN. Accusing the coach and her crew of conspiracy, Ekta said, "If it's not conspiracy what else is this? I have suffered financial loss and mental torture as well. I have been selected to represent the country but I don't think I can compete now despite completing all formalities. Maybe I cannot sail for life now but I wanted to make sure such things do not happen to other sailors that's why I have decided to raise my voice."

Ekta said that the coach never wanted her to compete believing that if she had finished ahead of the other Nacra team comprising Ramya Saravanan (crew) and Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode (helm) in the Worlds, she would have staked a claim for a place in the Asiad team. Ramya and Siddeshwar had won the trials to be selected for the quadrennial event. The Nacra race begins on August 11.

The coach, however, refuted the claims made by Ekta. "I am shocked to hear it (allegation) because we have always supported both the teams equally. In fact, better equipment was given to Ekta and her crew. Why would we list Ekta and her crew for the Worlds despite finishing second in trials if we never wished to send them to The Netherlands? The fact of the matter is that agencies including the AYN, Sports Authority of India and Madhya Pradesh government invested a lot in these sailors in the last one-and-a-half-year as we believe in giving equal opportunity to all. We even bought two Nacra boats worth more than Rs 1 crore for the purpose," the coach told this daily from The Hague.

Colonel Johal, in fact, blamed the lack of communication between Ekta and Karthik for the mess. The crew, Karthik, admitted that the duo was not on talking terms ever since they lost the trials. "She used to blame me for any problem. She never respected me and my organisation (Indian Army). How can I sail with her if she doesn't give me respect as after all self-respect is an important thing," Karthik told this daily. The issue might snowball into a bigger controversy with parties blaming each other but one thing is clear it certainly has deprived sailors of an opportunity to represent their country at the highest level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yachting Association of IndiaWorld Sailing ChampionshipsNacra 17
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp