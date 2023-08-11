IOC wants Randhir to continue as OCA acting president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a recent directive, the International Olympic Committee has informed Olympic Council of Asia that the suspended president and any official appointed after the election will not have a role in the functioning of the body. In a letter dated August 9 to the OCA acting president Randhir Singh, Pâquerette Girard Zappelli, IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, wrote that he and James McLeod, IOC Director for NOC Relations, Olympic Solidarity and Olympism 365 would carry out the elections process review.

"Following the IOC Executive Board’s decision, the OCA’s elections process review will be jointly carried out by Mr McLeod and myself in my capacity as IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer (IOC CECO)," said the letter. The IOC last month decided to not recognise the election of Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah as OCA chief. The IOC said that former Indian Olympic Association secretary general and IOC honorary member Randhir Singh to continue as acting president.

"Until the outcome of the above-mentioned review is finalised, the two candidates for the presidential election shall not be involved in any activities which might influence the ongoing OCA's elections review process or give the perception thereof, in particular by abstaining from engaging in any communication with OCA's voting members or participating in any OCA's events," said the letter.

"In addition, as a consequence of the non-recognition by the IOC of the elections which took place on 8 July 2023, the limitations mentioned above apply to all the persons appointed in any positions within the OCA after this date. We are confident that, as OCA Acting President, you will find solutions to ensure that the OCA’s daily activities are conducted within the framework of the OCA's Constitution and rules."

In an earlier communication, the IOC had assured all support to National Olympic Committees of Asia and their athletes. "The assistance and services provided by the IOC remain at your disposal as always and we count of our excellent collaboration to implement these to the benefit of the athletes and sport in Asia; in particular in your preparations for the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Olympic Games Paris 2024," IOC said in a letter dated July 31.

"Following the IOC Executive Board decision of 27 June 2023 in relation to the provisional suspension of the IOC Member in Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, and in particular the point relating to a further investigation into the OCA elections by the IOC, I would like to clarify certain points relating to the IOC’s position in this regard. Seeing as the IOC investigation is likely not to be concluded before October 2023 and since the IOC has not recognised the election of Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah, the IOC will continue to work with you as OCA’s acting President and with the OCA Executive Board that was in place prior to the Bangkok General Assembly,” read the letter signed by Macleod in July.

