WWC: Disaster to dynasty beaters: Japan's 2011 WC Victory

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In March 2011, Japan and the world witnessed a tragedy. The most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan shook the world. The powerful Tsunami that followed the worst fears regarding the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant came true triggering the nuclear meltdown. Almost 15,000 innocent people lost their lives. Homare Sawa-led national football side had to concentrate on their game amidst this chaos and pain at home.



Four months away from the event in Germany, the national squad even considered skipping the World Cup. Midfielder Aya Miyama spoke about that dilemma to FIFA.com. “After the tsunami and earthquake I was talking with my team-mates as to whether it was the right thing to participate at the tournament,” she said. “But in the end, we concluded that by actually playing football we could transmit a positive message to everyone that experienced that disaster.”



Miyama herself started the tournament with a perfect free kick in their opening match against New Zealand. Captain Sawa showed her class with a hat trick of goals against Mexico. Japan faced a little hiccup against England to finish second in group B and fixed a quarter-finals date with hosts Germany.



Even after finishing second in the group stage, their head coach, Norio Sasaki, wouldn't let the team forget what was at stake. Before their clash against two-time champions Germany in the quarterfinal, he showed them slide-show images of the earthquake and tsunami. “They touched us deep in our souls,” Miyama was quoted as saying. Moved by the photos, Japan shocked Germany to reach the semi-final.



At the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, 45,000 fans witnessed a miracle when Japan knocked Sweden out in the semi-final. “What we have been doing so far is very good for Japan,” Sasaki said (fifa.com). “We are still recovering from the disaster. There were so many victims in the area which was devastated. Even little things like a win can give people courage and hope.” Sasaki was humble in victory. With that win against Sweden, Japan became the second Asian nation to reach the final after China's success in 1999.



The other commonality between China and Japan at the World Cup final? Their opponent, The United States of America. The giants of women's football. In the final, Japan faced their biggest challenge yet, as the USA went attacking from the first minute. Alex Morgan finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute. But Miyama's awareness in front of the goalpost gave Japan an equalizer and took the match to extra time.



Morgan rescued her team again with a clean pass to Abby Wambach, as her header saw the back of the net in the 104th minute. When it felt like curtains on the Japanese dream, they got the penalty kick in the 117th minute. The ever-reliable Miyama took the corner and captain Sawa, finished up to complete one of the most spectacular goals of the tournament. Japan 2, USA 2. The dream was still on.



In the penalty shootout, the Japanese goalkeeper, Ayumi Kaihori, stood up like a wall to save three penalties from the USA. When Saki Kumagai went past the defense of the American goalkeeper, Hope Solo, Japan had achieved the unthinkable. Coach Sasaki's words came true. His team gave Japan their first-ever FIFA World Cup.



“We fought for ourselves and for Japan. For some strange reason, I just didn’t feel like we could lose. Maybe we felt this way because Japan was giving us power,” emotional Homare Sawa later told CNN. Japan's rise from the natural disaster, not just helped them to win the World Cup, but it lifted the country as well.

