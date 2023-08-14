ISSF World C'ships: Chance for shooters to secure Olympic quotas

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One trial followed by another with a competition every once in a while, the Indian shooters have been put to the test in a rigorous manner in the last 12 months or so. Those series of tests have not just explored their marksmanship but also tested their durability, both mental and physical. They have no chance to relax as they are set to face their biggest challenge this year so far — the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The marquee competition is due to begin on August 14 and the shooters will be hopeful that the aforementioned tests, which have been put in place to condition them for big events, will bear fruit. It's paramount for shooters to put their best foot forward as the event will offer Olympic quotas (4 in each event). The event will feature all events (rifle, pistol and shotgun). The Indian team, who had a camp in New Delhi, comprises some young faces. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (50m rifle 3 positions), Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m air rifle), Manu Bhaker (25m sports pistol) and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are the only shooters who were part of the 2020 Olympics.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the sport in the country, is hopeful that the series of tests will yield the desired outcome. "The tempo and mood is there and they're (shooters) all waiting for this event. They have been consistent. In fact, they have improved their scores. There's a lot of confidence, having undergone rigorous technical as well as physical training they'll try to get as many quotas as possible," Kanwar Sultan Singh, NRAI secretary general, said.

The championship will offer a glimpse of how far the shooters have come as the cream of the sport will be assembling in Baku with a similar objective. China, USA, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Qatar, to name a few, are some who'll be looking to deny the Indians. The last time Indian shooters competed in Baku, they had finished second behind China during the ISSF World Cup in May. Two shooters, Rhythm Sangwan (25m sports pistol) and Hriday Hazarika (10m air rifle) had won individual medals then. The duo, who are part of the squad, will be looking to emulate that performance.

Former shooting champ Jaspal Rana will also be following the event closely as his ward Manu will be looking to make a mark. Jaspal, who has formerly coached the national team, is hopeful that Manu can claim the quota for the country. "I want Manu to win the championships and a quota place. We are working on it. What she is doing, she is doing right. We need a lot of luck as well and support from all the sides," Jaspal told this daily.

Deepali Deshpande, a former national coach, will also be monitoring the rifle shooters closely as two of her wards — Akhil Sheoran and Sift Kaur Samra — will be in action. "It's a very strong team (rifle). They have always had a strong team. The 50-metre teams are really good. We have a very good chance."

The shooters from trap and skeet section have also demonstrated they are capable of mounting a challenge with some medal-winning performances this year. Prithviraj Tondaiman had shone in Doha World Cup with a bronze-medal effort earlier this year and the trap shooter will be looking to replicate that performance. Ganemat Sekhon is another shooter who has created a buzz in recent years. The first female skeet shooter from India to medal in a World Cup will be looking to script another historic show. "They (shotgun shooters) have shown very positive growth and development, both men and women. And performance wise, they have inspired a lot," Singh remarked.



Shotgun coaches

The NRAI is on the verge of finalising shotgun foreign coaches. If everything goes as planned, it is increasingly likely that former coaches Marcelo Dradi (trap) and Ennio Falco (skeet) will return to the team. They are also expected to go to Baku. "We have made all our assessments and we find them to be the most appropriate and more or less, we will be finalising them," Singh noted. Falco was apparently guiding the team during the aforementioned camps. It remains to be seen if he'll continue.

CHENNAI: One trial followed by another with a competition every once in a while, the Indian shooters have been put to the test in a rigorous manner in the last 12 months or so. Those series of tests have not just explored their marksmanship but also tested their durability, both mental and physical. They have no chance to relax as they are set to face their biggest challenge this year so far — the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. The marquee competition is due to begin on August 14 and the shooters will be hopeful that the aforementioned tests, which have been put in place to condition them for big events, will bear fruit. It's paramount for shooters to put their best foot forward as the event will offer Olympic quotas (4 in each event). The event will feature all events (rifle, pistol and shotgun). The Indian team, who had a camp in New Delhi, comprises some young faces. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (50m rifle 3 positions), Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m air rifle), Manu Bhaker (25m sports pistol) and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are the only shooters who were part of the 2020 Olympics. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the sport in the country, is hopeful that the series of tests will yield the desired outcome. "The tempo and mood is there and they're (shooters) all waiting for this event. They have been consistent. In fact, they have improved their scores. There's a lot of confidence, having undergone rigorous technical as well as physical training they'll try to get as many quotas as possible," Kanwar Sultan Singh, NRAI secretary general, said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The championship will offer a glimpse of how far the shooters have come as the cream of the sport will be assembling in Baku with a similar objective. China, USA, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Qatar, to name a few, are some who'll be looking to deny the Indians. The last time Indian shooters competed in Baku, they had finished second behind China during the ISSF World Cup in May. Two shooters, Rhythm Sangwan (25m sports pistol) and Hriday Hazarika (10m air rifle) had won individual medals then. The duo, who are part of the squad, will be looking to emulate that performance. Former shooting champ Jaspal Rana will also be following the event closely as his ward Manu will be looking to make a mark. Jaspal, who has formerly coached the national team, is hopeful that Manu can claim the quota for the country. "I want Manu to win the championships and a quota place. We are working on it. What she is doing, she is doing right. We need a lot of luck as well and support from all the sides," Jaspal told this daily. Deepali Deshpande, a former national coach, will also be monitoring the rifle shooters closely as two of her wards — Akhil Sheoran and Sift Kaur Samra — will be in action. "It's a very strong team (rifle). They have always had a strong team. The 50-metre teams are really good. We have a very good chance." The shooters from trap and skeet section have also demonstrated they are capable of mounting a challenge with some medal-winning performances this year. Prithviraj Tondaiman had shone in Doha World Cup with a bronze-medal effort earlier this year and the trap shooter will be looking to replicate that performance. Ganemat Sekhon is another shooter who has created a buzz in recent years. The first female skeet shooter from India to medal in a World Cup will be looking to script another historic show. "They (shotgun shooters) have shown very positive growth and development, both men and women. And performance wise, they have inspired a lot," Singh remarked.Shotgun coaches The NRAI is on the verge of finalising shotgun foreign coaches. If everything goes as planned, it is increasingly likely that former coaches Marcelo Dradi (trap) and Ennio Falco (skeet) will return to the team. They are also expected to go to Baku. "We have made all our assessments and we find them to be the most appropriate and more or less, we will be finalising them," Singh noted. Falco was apparently guiding the team during the aforementioned camps. It remains to be seen if he'll continue.