With clarity on goals, Chopra eyes bigger dreams

CHENNAI: What do you love the most about leg spin? I love how you can bamboozle the batter, comes Parshavi Chopra's reply. And why wouldn't she? The teenager was after all the highest wicket-taker for India in the U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. She tricked and trapped the opposition players through the tournament to help her country win the trophy.

At 17, already a World Cup champion, the inaugural Women's Premier League couldn't have come at a better time for Chopra. The tournament brought a mix of excitement and a little bit of fear for the UP Warriorz's youngest recruit. "I was a little bit scared because you had to play with and against some of the best senior players in the world," Chopra told this daily. "But, the confidence I carried from the World Cup helped me a lot. The crowd makes it tricky in the tournaments like WPL. The hardest part is to handle that crowd pressure," she added.

The passionate crowds in women's cricket might overwhelm many, but Chopra has a simple mantra that she had to use in India's first match in the U19 WC against hosts South Africa. "The moment we reached the ground for the first match, the packed home crowd was loud in their support. It felt like a daunting task, but then I thought, I have been practising for years. I didn't practice to have cold feet in front of the crowd. I reduce the crowd from the calculation and focus on the task at hand." Chopra's confidence and clarity speak volumes.

With UPW looking for that quiet confidence after a mid-tournament wobble, Chopra made her WPL debut against Mumbai Indians. In her first match, at the packed DY Patil stadium, Chopra couldn't make an impact, but her team crossed the line. In the next game, she broke a partnership of 93 runs with the wicket of D Hemalatha. In the penultimate over, her love of bamboozling batters with the leg-spin resulted in only five runs and the wicket of Ashleigh Gardner, one of the prominent hitters in the women's game. "Parshavi was unbelievable for us," UPW and England bowler Sophie Ecclestone lauded the youngster's efforts after the game.

Chopra credits the coaching staff and captain Alyssa Healy for trusting her. "She is just the captain cool," Chopra said about Healy. "I love her personality. Even during the matches, if I didn't bowl well sometimes, she would say don't worry. You have my support. You do what you need to do. Don't think about anything else," she added. Alongside Healy, Chopra received abundant support from the bowling coach, Ashley Noffke. "He was the one who told me that I was going to make a debut," her eyes lit up talking about the coach who helped her transition into the big leagues. "I learned so much from him. He told me I should bowl more wrong ones, especially to the foreign players. It's tricky for them to judge it. I tried it in the WPL, and most of the time, I got wickets because of that," she says.

Now at the UPW camp in Bangalore, head coach Jon Lewis has been tracking Chopra's development keenly and is impressed by her drive. "Now she has a better understanding of what it takes to bowl against the best players in the world. At the camp, she is bowling in a different style and changed her ambitions. This is different than playing underage cricket or at the first few games of the WPL, where people would have picked on her style and have made plans to counter that," explained Lewis.

After her efforts in the first WPL season, Lewis has more plans for Chopra and he is ready to provide her with a longer rope. "We have to make sure that Parshavi, at the tender age of 17, can grow herself. As a coaching group, we understand that 17-year-olds will make many mistakes. We aim to improve her game as a cricketer. Expectations will be high moving into the next year. We need to make sure we manage those. And make sure she is comfortable and produces her best cricket," England women's head coach added.

In the first three months of 2023, Chopra went from a talented leg spinner to a World Cup champion to being part of the biggest franchise tournament for women's cricket. "I want to make the most of every opportunity I get. And playing for India's senior side is the ultimate dream," Chopra declared. Going by the promise she has shown so far, the teenager is on the right track to make the dream come true.

