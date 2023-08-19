Ad-hoc panel requests national camp, SAI wants wrestlers' consent

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a lesson from the past few instances, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) while replying to a request of the ad-hoc committee has asked the panel to get the consent of wrestlers for the proposed national camp.The panel running day-to-day affairs of wrestling in the country has recently requested the SAI to organise national camps for wrestlers ahead of two big-ticket events — the 2023 World Championships and the Asian Games. "The panel has requested the SAI to organise the camp for wrestlers in all three styles — men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling. Replying to it, the SAI in turn asked the committee to obtain consent of the wrestlers," a source in the know of things told this daily.

It is learnt that the panel wanted to have a camp for the top-two wrestlers of the Asian Games selection trials in each weight category. The committee comprising ex-Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa and shooting coach Suma Shirur suggested NIS Patiala as the venue for the women's camp while SAI Centre in Sonepat as an option for the men's camp.

Notably, national camps for male wrestlers have not been organised since April. For women wrestlers, the situation has been worse as they hardly got to train at the camp this year except for a few days. In fact, a camp was held for them in Sonepat earlier this year but most of the selected grapplers preferred to train at their respective hometowns. "Women wrestlers not joining the camp in the past might be one of the reasons which made the SAI seek consent. The ongoing mess could be another reason," said the source.

Apart from the wrestlers' consent, the SAI has also asked the committee to name coaches for the camp. Besides, it also questioned whether two wrestlers in each weight category will be enough for the camp. The panel, in turn, has asked the coaches to speak to wrestlers and get their consent.

"The World Championships selection trials are scheduled on August 25 and 26. Once it is over, then a list of wrestlers can be prepared. The Asian Games trials were held in six Olympic weight categories only. The Worlds trials will be conducted for all ten weight categories. So it's better to wait for it and then select the wrestlers. Even the bronze medallists from each weight category can be picked up for the camp apart from the top-two wrestlers," added the source.

The Worlds is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from September 16 to 24 while wrestling competitions will be held from October 4 to 7 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The panel wants the camp to be held till September 30.

