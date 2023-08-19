Historic gold for wrestler Antim at U-20 World Championships  

Home Sport

Wrestler Antim Panghal

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Antim Panghal created history as she retained her U-20 World Championships title in Amman City, Jordan on Friday and became the first wrestler from the country to win two back-to-back gold medals at the event. The 18-year-old from Haryana had become the first Indian woman grappler to clinch the gold in the 2022 edition. Up against Mariia Yefremova of Ukraine, a two-time U-17 world champion and internationally unbeaten before the final bout, Antim registered an easy 4-0 win to take home the gold medal.

The gold rush continued as Savita finished first in the 62kg weight category defeating Astrid Paola Montero Chirinos of Venezuela. The gold also helped India win the team championship in women's wrestling, a first for the country. However, Antim's namesake, who faced Hungarian Eniko Elekes in the 65kg final, lost the bout to settle for silver.

Earlier, Reena bagged the bronze in the 57kg overpowering Shugyla Omirbek of Kazakhstan. Harshita finished off the Indian women's campaign in style as she pinned Emilia Creciun of Moldova to bag 72kg bronze. Indian wrestlers won medals in all five weight categories (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) on Friday. Mohit (61kg, men's freestyle) and Priya Malik (76kg) had already won a gold each in the competition.

