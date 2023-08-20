Home Sport

Japan surfers Sara and Tenshi take top honours

Tenshi Iwami made the last wave count and won with a score of 16.30. Kian Martin of Sweden finished just behind him with a score of 14.70 in the men's category.

Published: 20th August 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sara Wakita of Japan won the women’s title on Saturday

By ENS & Agencies

CHENNAI: Sara Wakita of Japan took the women’s title in the International Surf Open Tamil Nadu, WSL QS 3000, on Saturday. Sara registered a score of 13.50 to edge Shino Matsuda (13.10), also of Japan.

The men’s category also witnessed a thrilling finish. It was another Japanese surfer who stole the show. Tenshi Iwami made the last wave count and won with a score of 16.30. Kian Martin of Sweden finished just behind him with a score of 14.70.

The prize distribution was graced with the presence of Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, J Meganatha Reddy, IAS, Member secretary and CEO, SDAT, Rahul Nadh, Honourable Collector of Chengalpattu, where sincere gratitude was expressed for TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin and the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Surf Open Tamil Nadu Sara Wakita Tenshi Iwami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp