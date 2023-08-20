Japan surfers Sara and Tenshi take top honours

By ENS & Agencies

CHENNAI: Sara Wakita of Japan took the women’s title in the International Surf Open Tamil Nadu, WSL QS 3000, on Saturday. Sara registered a score of 13.50 to edge Shino Matsuda (13.10), also of Japan.

The men’s category also witnessed a thrilling finish. It was another Japanese surfer who stole the show. Tenshi Iwami made the last wave count and won with a score of 16.30. Kian Martin of Sweden finished just behind him with a score of 14.70.

The prize distribution was graced with the presence of Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, J Meganatha Reddy, IAS, Member secretary and CEO, SDAT, Rahul Nadh, Honourable Collector of Chengalpattu, where sincere gratitude was expressed for TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin and the Government of Tamil Nadu.

