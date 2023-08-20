Odisha likely to host Asian Swimming Championship 2024

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Kalinga Stadium Aquatic Center finishing the preliminary survey conducted by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) hopes to host the 12th Asian Swimming Championship 2024. After Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, host for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the new facility in Bhubaneshwar is all set to become the second pool in our country to get FINA Certification.



SFI Secretary Monal Chokshi explained the process behind receiving the certification from FINA.

“Two different levels of certification are done by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), one is for the World Championship and Olympic Games, and another one for the rest of the pool. The preliminary FINA survey for the Kalinga Stadium Aquatic Center is already over," Choksi added.



The modern infrastructure and amenities at the Kalinga Stadium have been praised by many and SFI aims to host international competitions at the venue.

“SFI will bid for the upcoming 12th Asian Swimming Championship 2024, I am hopeful we will host the championship in India and the Kalinga Stadium will be the venue to host the first international event in the capital city of Odisha.”



The office bearer also thanked the Odisha government for their support of aquatics sports in India. The state is currently hosting the Sub-Junior and Junior National Aquatics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium.

“With the unconditional support from the State government, we are not only conducting the national meet here, but our men’s pool team for the Asian Games 2024 and Women’s U-20 pool team for the World Championship 2024 are also camping here at Kalinga Stadium,” Choksi expressed his gratitude.

