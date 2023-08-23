Home Sport

Shubman Gill reaches fourth spot in ODI batting rankings

Published: 23rd August 2023 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill, Double Century

Indian batter Shubman Gill (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday moved up one spot to reach the fourth position in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made gains in the shortest format.

In the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC after the first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Gill has now got 743 rating points and is placed as India's top-ranked batter.

Comeback man Bumrah, India's captain for Ireland series, moved up seven places to reach the 84th position, Bishnoi has jumped 17 spots to reach 65th.

Following his 58 in the second T20I against Ireland, Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up 143 places to reach the 87th position.

Despite missing the Ireland series, Suryakumar Yadav remains on the top spot in the T20I rankings for batters.

In ODIs, while Pakistan's Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq occupy the first and third spots respectively, there has been no change for Indian mainstays Virat Kohli (ninth) and captain Rohit Sharma (11th).

In Tests, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are world's No 1 bowler and all-rounder, respectively.

