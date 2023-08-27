Indian men's 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record, qualifies for World C'ships final for first time

By PTI

BUDAPEST: The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered the Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minutes 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team.

The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.

India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).

BUDAPEST: The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered the Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minutes 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday. The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday. The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team. The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021. The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them. India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).