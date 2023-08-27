Home Sport

Indian men's 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record, qualifies for World C'ships final for first time

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team.

Published: 27th August 2023 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas Yahiya of India celebrate after qualifying for the World Athletics Championship final. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BUDAPEST: The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered the Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minutes 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team.

The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.

India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian men's 4x400m relay Asian record World Championships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp